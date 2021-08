Matt Olson’s 10th inning two-run double off the wall in right field led the A’s to a dramatic 5-4 walk-off win against San Diego Wednesday afternoon at the Coliseum. Handcuffed by solid Padres pitching for eight innings, Oakland came to bat in the bottom of the ninth with only two hits following a strong six inning effort by San Diego starter Joe Musgrove and a pair of relievers. Facing All-Star closer Mark Melancon, the major league leader in saves, and trailing 3-1, Ramon Laureano laced a lead-off double. Two outs later, after a walk put runners on first and third, back-to-back singles by Matt Chapman and Yan Gomes tied the game and sent it into extra innings.