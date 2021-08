This is a spring training lineup if ever I’ve seen one, with just one starter from early in the season included here today. Rafael Ortega is leading off in center, followed by Matt Duffy at third and Ian Happ in left. Frank Schwindel is at first, Greg Deichmann is making his MLB debut in right, and Andrew Romine is at short. Robinson Chirinos is behind the plate and Sergio Alcántara bats eighth at second.