Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brinson's 1st-inning grand slam helps Marlins beat Mets 6-3

perutribune.com
 4 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Lewis Brinson connected for a first-inning grand slam to back Jesús Luzardo in his Miami debut, and the last-place Marlins beat the NL East-leading New York Mets 6-3 Monday night.

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesús Luzardo
Person
Lewis Brinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#Grand Slam#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBNew York Post

Javier Baez almost has first altercation as a Met

Javier Baez homered in his first game as a Met and he nearly had his first altercation with them in his fourth game. After flying out to right field to end the top of the eighth inning in the Mets’ 5-4 loss to the Marlins, Baez took his helmet off and made an aggressive move toward the mound. Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar and a few Mets players stepped in front of Baez, who appeared to be angry with reliever Richard Bleier.
MLBperutribune.com

Musgrove pitches six solid innings, Padres beat Marlins 5-2

MIAMI (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched six solid innings, Tommy Pham homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 Friday night. Winless in his previous three starts, Musgrove (6-7) allowed two runs and six hits, struck out four and walked one.
MLBFrankfort Times

Megill gets 1st big league win, Mets beat Blue Jays 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Tylor Megill threw six scoreless innings for his first big league victory and got his first career hit, Pete Alonso homered twice and the New York Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Friday night. Megill (1-0) allowed two hits, walked one and struck out...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Riley’s slam, 6 RBIs power Braves to 12-5 rout of Mets

NEW YORK — Austin Riley hit a grand slam and a two-run homer to set a career high with six RBIs, powering the Atlanta Braves to a 12-5 rout of the New York Mets on Tuesday night. Ozzie Albies and Abraham Almonte also had two-run homers for the Braves, who...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Braves Get to Walker, Beat Mets 6-3 toTake Rubber Game

For three innings, it looked like Taijuan Walker may have regained the form that earned him his first All-Star nod earlier this month. But he was touched up for five runs over the next two innings and the Mets were unable to come back, dropping the rubber game of this five-game series, 6-3, to the Braves on Thursday afternoon at Citi Field.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Orioles use 9th-inning walk to beat depleted Marlins 8-7

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan McKenna drew a bases-loaded walk from Steven Okert to force in the winning run in the ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles got home runs from Trey Mancini and Pedro Severino in an 8-7 comeback victory over the depleted Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. Baltimore erased...
MLBchatsports.com

15-year Marliniversary: Cabrera’s 3-run double in eighth powers Marlins past Mets

When it comes to naming the best hitter in Florida/Miami Marlins’ history, there is a strong argument to be made for Miguel Cabrera. Cabrera is still the club’s all-time leader in batting average at .313. He also had plenty of big moments, including one that took place on this day 15 years ago. At Dolphins Stadium on Aug. 3, 2006, Cabrera came through with a three-run double to lift the Florida Marlins past the New York Mets, 4-1.
MLBwcn247.com

Báez's late homer, slick slide lead Mets past Marlins 5-3

MIAMI (AP) — Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning after scoring on a nifty slide in the second, and the New York Mets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins. The Mets, who had lost five of six, let an early 3-0 lead slip away but recovered to maintain their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East over surging Philadelphia. Báez, acquired in a trade-deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs last Friday, put New York back in front 4-3 with an opposite-field drive off Anthony Bass. It was his 24th home run this season and second with his new team — Báez has homered in both Mets wins since the trade.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Edwin Diaz Placed on Paternity List, Jake Reed Recalled

Mets closer Edwin Díaz has been placed on the paternity list ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Marlins. Right-hander Jake Reed, who was recently claimed by the Mets off waivers from the Rays, has been recalled from Syracuse. Reed appeared in six games for the Dodgers in 2021. He compiled...
MLBnumberfire.com

Marlins' Lewis Brinson batting seventh on Saturday

Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the New York Yankees. Brinson will start in left field on Saturday and bat seventh versus right-hander Domingo German and the Yankees. Brian Miller returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Brinson for 6.2 FanDuel points...
MLBJanesville Gazette

N.Y. Mets-Miami Runs

Mets second. Dominic Smith doubles to deep right field. Javier Baez singles to center field. Dominic Smith to third. Michael Conforto walks. Javier Baez to second. Jonathan Villar grounds out to second base, Isan Diaz to Jesus Aguilar. Michael Conforto to second. Javier Baez to third. Dominic Smith scores. Tomas Nido reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Michael Conforto to third. Javier Baez scores. Carlos Carrasco reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Tomas Nido to second. Michael Conforto scores. Throwing error by Zach Thompson. Brandon Nimmo grounds out to shallow infield. Carlos Carrasco out at second.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Final score: Marlins 6, Mets 3 - The Mets are officially in Miami

The Mets continued their frustrating, losing ways of late with a series-opening loss in Miami, falling to the Marlins by a 6-3 score. Tylor Megill got into trouble immediately in the bottom of the first and served up a grand slam to Lewis Brinson, and despite making some noise, the Mets never managed to even tie the game after that.
MLBSports Illustrated

Why Javier Baez Became a Priority For The Mets

Although the Mets were linked to a number of different names ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, they ultimately went out and got a big bat by acquiring Javier Baez from the Cubs. While he’s not perfect by any means given his struggles in getting on base (.292 on-base percentage, 15...
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Javier Baez homers as Mets top Marlins

Javier Baez hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, leading the New York Mets to a 5-3 win over the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. Baez, acquired last week from the Chicago Cubs, went 2-for-5 with two runs. After his homer cleared the right field fence, Baez pointed at the Miami dugout and used a "talk too much" hand signal. It was the second consecutive night Baez had directed that gesture toward the Marlins.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Marlins attempt to take series from slumping Mets

The slumping New York Mets -- still in first place but slipping as of late -- will close out a four-game series against the host Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon. Miami has won five of eight games against the Mets this season, including two of three in this series. New...
MLBsemoball.com

Alfaro gets big hit as Marlins beat Mets 4-2, win series

MIAMI (AP) -- Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 4-2 on Thursday, taking three of four from the sagging NL East leaders. New York has lost six of eight overall and is 2-4 since its big...
MLBESPN

Alfaro's hit lifts Marlins past Mets; Báez Ks 5 times

MIAMI --  Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 4-2 on Thursday, taking three of four from the sagging NL East leaders. New York has lost six of eight overall and is 2-4 since its big...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Resting Thursday

McNeil is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins. He has heated up at the plate recently, hitting .361 with two home runs, six doubles and eight RBI in his last 10 games. Jonathan Villar gets the start at second base and bats leadoff in what's a normal day of rest for McNeil, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy