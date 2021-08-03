Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tunisia case and the costly European recession-Corriere.it

By Alfred Airaldii
Taylor Daily Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCThe current crisis in Tunisia, a country that could at any moment be plunged into the chaos of a civil war, what can we say? The Tunisian crisis should force us to open our eyes. Europe has a serious security problem but does not realize it. In European countries, professionals with different skills are aware of this, but public opinion does not yet understand it. Europe’s security problem can be summed up as follows: The mother puppies seem ready to give up on their fate, and she is not ready to protect them from threats. America has changed and the threats have changed.

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maghreb#European Countries#France#Tunisian#Europeans#Americans#Western#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Tunisia
Country
China
Related
Economynewsitem.com

European economy grows 2%, ending double-dip recession

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe emerged from a double-dip recession in the second quarter with stronger-than-expected growth of 2.0% over the quarter before, according to official figures released Friday, as pandemic restrictions eased, consumers started spending built-up savings and major companies showed stronger results. But the economy in the 19...
Worldihsmarkit.com

Battery cost trends in the European Union and mainland China

Due to withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU, the removal of UK volumes which represent about 15% of overall Europe sales, has a substantial impact on Europe registrations , showing a further drop to 11.2 million units despite prediction of increased sales volumes in this economic recovery. The...
Pharmaceuticalsgeneticliteracyproject.org

Convincing vaccine holdouts: Europe barrels forward, instituting vaccine passports and restrictions for non-compliers

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. In most [places in Europe,] vaccination still isn’t obligatory, with a few exceptions such as healthcare workers in Italy. Yet by closing off the unvaccinated from aspects of daily life such as indoor dining at restaurants or going to the gym, governments are looking to make life more difficult for people holding out against getting vaccinated.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

COVID-19 cases top 60 mln in WHO European region

COPENHAGEN, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) European Region has recorded 60,093,393 COVID-19 cases, including 1,220,486 deaths, according to the figures released by the WHO Regional Office for Europe on Monday. "The end of the pandemic is still over the horizon and sadly so far in the...
Middle EastWashington Examiner

Hezbollah finally meets some resistance

Lebanese Hezbollah miscalculated on Friday when it launched rocket attacks on the Israeli-held Golan Heights. Claiming to be the great, loyal servant of the Lebanese people, and the best means of resistance to Israeli aggression, Hezbollah's narrative is one that fuses nationalism to Ruhollah Khomeini's Islamism. But this narrative has two problems. First, Israel does not occupy Lebanon and has not done so since 2000. The rationale for the resistance is thus moot.
LifestylePosted by
Fox News

Indonesia building its own 'Jurassic Park' despite warnings

Construction on an Indonesian tourism project dubbed "Jurassic Park" on social media will continue, the Southeast Asian country's environment ministry said on Thursday, despite UNESCO warnings the plans could have a negative environmental impact. Work on a series of tourism projects in Indonesia's Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage...
Norfolk, VAcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Has The Pentagon Surrendered Norfolk Naval Base To NATO?

An image shared on Facebook claims the Pentagon surrendered Norfolk Naval Base to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). While a new NATO headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, recently became fully operational, there is no evidence Naval Station Norfolk was surrendered to NATO. Spokespeople for both NATO and the Department of Defense refuted the claim.
EntertainmentPosted by
PRX

The only known photos from Hiroshima taken on Aug. 6, 1945

Yoshito Matsushige took the only known photographs of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II. Nearly half a century later, Matsushige told his story to Max McCoy, a reporter visiting Hiroshima from Kansas. McCoy speaks with The World's host Marco Werman about the photographer who captured the devastation on film that day.
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
ChinaPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Did You Receive a Strange Package in the Mail?

About a year ago, everyone was receiving packets of seeds in the mail from China. I never received one and felt left out. Yesterday, in my mailbox, there was a small white envelope that arrived. A very strange piece of mail. I didn't remember ordering anything recently. When I looked...
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden approves his 1st US arms sale to Taiwan

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced its approval for the first arms sale to Taiwan under President Joe Biden, which would include 40 new mobile artillery vehicles for the island. China responded with threats of “counter-measures” against the U.S. On Thursday, a press account for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New poll discovers who Americans blame for current COVID-19 surge

National data shows improvement among Americans’ sentiment toward vaccinations. The poll also reveals moderate distinctions between who is to blame for the recent outbreaks based on vaccination status. Trust in public health officials is also strong. Americans’ positivity toward vaccination may not be waning as new national data suggests that...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden fumbles response to border COVID-19 hypocrisy

Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy asked an excellent question last night after President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to fight COVID-19: You just said there is no wall high enough and no ocean wide enough to protect us from the virus. So what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border into U.S. cities in record numbers?
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Bulgaria's Anti-Elite ITN Party Proposes Minority Government

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria's largest political grouping, the anti-elite There Is Such a People (ITN), on Friday proposed a minority government to lead the Balkan country, although doubts remain whether it would forge enough support in the parliament for its approval. The ITN narrowly won a July 11 election, bolstered...
Immigrationthewestsidegazette.com

VIDEO: Belarus Allegedly Opens Migrants Floodgates In Vengeance For EU Sanctions

Lithuanian authorities suspect Belarus of intentionally helping migrants, mostly from Iraq, cross into the European Union. Border footage was filmed from a helicopter by members of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) on Aug. 1. It allegedly shows Belarusian border guards escorting illegal immigrants across the border into EU member Lithuania in retaliation against recent sanctions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy