Tunisia case and the costly European recession-Corriere.it

CThe current crisis in Tunisia, a country that could at any moment be plunged into the chaos of a civil war, what can we say? The Tunisian crisis should force us to open our eyes. Europe has a serious security problem but does not realize it. In European countries, professionals with different skills are aware of this, but public opinion does not yet understand it. Europe’s security problem can be summed up as follows: The mother puppies seem ready to give up on their fate, and she is not ready to protect them from threats. America has changed and the threats have changed.