Member Info for Notes

The MSI Prestige 14 Evo professional laptop has dropped to $849 on Amazon. We have been watching this lineup of MSI laptops for a while. We've seen them fluctuate in price and they dropped a couple times. Today's drop is a brand new low and the best we've ever seen. It's essentially $190 off what the laptop has been going for the last month or two, and it's even better savings if you consider the MSI Prestige 14 was going for as much as $1,150 in May.