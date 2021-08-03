Cancel
Member Info for Notes

Life Style Extra
 4 days ago

Oh dear... the prophet of doom has arrived and it isn’t even 7am yet... That’s me done for the day... got a full life to get on with. My first post on this thread had f**k all to do with how you get a product into the shipping sector. My...

NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Member Info for borrowfundsfrommummy

Yep, got feeling this week we may start to see the anticipation arrival for the FEED study. Still got my hopes that July is the month. Volume has been very low recently, however the big trades have still been hidden away. SP still needs to recover but I am hopeful there will be some upwards swing this week. Lock and loaded and awaiting action to start.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Monthly $1200 Checks Proposed

Stimulus Check for the fourth round has been vehemently demanded. The IRS sent the third installment of the checks last week. The citizens felt the need to receive more money from the government. The money provided was predominantly used up for paying off debts. With the covid situation worsening, more and more petitions are being filed. A recent petition was filed by the lawmakers. It demanded a monthly payment of $1200 to provide financial relief.
Environmentapppicker.com

Earthquake+ Alerts, Map & Info

This earthquake app truly provides you with all the information you need when it comes to earthquakes and their relationship with volcanoes around the world. This means users can stay informed of volcanic activity as well as seismic activity. You can set specified locations and then receive free push notifications...
ChinaPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Did You Receive a Strange Package in the Mail?

About a year ago, everyone was receiving packets of seeds in the mail from China. I never received one and felt left out. Yesterday, in my mailbox, there was a small white envelope that arrived. A very strange piece of mail. I didn't remember ordering anything recently. When I looked...
IndustryLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Jangada Mines test results support Pitombeiras development

Jangada Mines PLC - London-based resource company with assets in South America - Reveals test results support the continued development of the Pitombeiras ferrovanadium project. The metallurgical pilot scale testing was carried out at Fundacao Gorceix, located in Minas Gerais, Brazil, and yielded "excellent results". "Today's announcement represents a further...
IndustryLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Altus Strategies completes first phase of CDP at Diba

Altus Strategies PLC - mining royalties in Africa - Completes first phase of community development programme at Diba gold project in Mali, with the provision of safe drinking water to Koropoto village. Further phases of the programme are planned for later in 2021 and 2022. "We are delighted to have...
Energy IndustryLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Caspian Sunrise (CASP)

IN BRIEF: Caspian Sunrise plans new wells as output remains solid. TRADING UPDATES: Wizz Air and Mitie face pressure over director pay. TRADING UPDATES: Appreciate profit drops on gift cards decline. AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Avacta virus test works; React virus boost ebbs. Caspian Sunrise farms out drilling work to...
Electronicsanandtech.com

ASRock Z590 Steel Legend WiFi 6E Review: Z590 On A Budget

Over the past six months we've looked at a varied selection of Z590 motherboards. While most of these have been in the mid-range to premium category, today we are taking a look at a more modest and cost-effective Z590 model. The Z590 Steel Legend WiFi 6E sits toward the lower end of ASRock's Z590 offerings. It combines a varied feature set that includes 2.5 gigabit Ethernet, Intel's latest Wi-Fi 6E CNVi, three M.2 slots, all while adopting a unique urban camouflaged PCB design. We give the Z590 Steel Legend our attention and see if budget Z590 has its limitations or if it's money well spent.
EconomyLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: First Property starts new fund with Fulcrum Asset Management

First Property Group PLC - London-based property fund manager and investor - Says it has established a new fund in association with Fulcrum Asset Management. The fund will invest in commercial property in the UK and Poland, with initial investments focused on retail warehouses, high street shops and offices in the UK.
MarketsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Yamana Gold seeks to redeem all outstanding notes up to 2024

Yamana Gold Inc - Toronto, Ontario, Canada-based precious metals producer - Provides irrevocable notices for the redemption of all outstanding notes due 2022, 2023 and 2024, which is expected to significantly improve the company's debt. The offering of USD500 million in 2.630% senior notes due August 15, 2031 has already...
HealthLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Venture Life expects cancer care brands buy to up earnings

Venture Life Group PLC - Bracknell, England-based maker and distributor of self-care products - Buys brands and assets from cancer support company Helsinn Healthcare SA for CHF6 million, or around GBP4.7 million. Acquisition includes three on-market oncology support products including: Gelclair, an oral rinse for the management of cancer treatment symptoms; Pomi-T, a mix of wholefoods used to manage prostate cancer; and Xonrid, a hyaluronic acid-based topical gel to prevent and treat radiation induced dermatitis.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Save almost $200 on the MSI Prestige 14 Evo laptop today at Amazon

The MSI Prestige 14 Evo professional laptop has dropped to $849 on Amazon. We have been watching this lineup of MSI laptops for a while. We've seen them fluctuate in price and they dropped a couple times. Today's drop is a brand new low and the best we've ever seen. It's essentially $190 off what the laptop has been going for the last month or two, and it's even better savings if you consider the MSI Prestige 14 was going for as much as $1,150 in May.
Cell PhonesLiliputing

These rugged 6 inch tablets put Windows 10 on a phone-sized device (sort of)

This week DT Research launched a new line of rugged tablets with Intel processors, Windows 10 software, and walkie-talkie function for 2-way communication. While the company is positioning the new DT361AM and DT361AD devices as handheld tablets for military and law enforcement customers, their 6 inch displays and low-power Intel chips also hint at what Windows phones would look like in 2021 if Microsoft hadn’t given up on smartphone operating systems, instead shifting its focus to supporting apps for Android and iOS.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: JPMorgan Claverhouse tops interim benchmark as assets rise

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC - invests in income generating UK companies with a focus on those that provide consistent and growing dividends - Says its total net asset return rose 14% in the six months ended June 30, outperforming its benchmark return of 11% from the FTSE All-Share Index. Sees its net asset value per share climb 26% in the first half to 12.82 pence from 10.19p the year prior. Declares a second quarterly dividend of 7.00p for 2021. Issues its first 7.00p dividend on June 4, up 7.7% year-on-year from 6.50p at the same point in 2020.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)-NortonLifeLock Inc amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN. EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ("RI") STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE) Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. (b) Name of offeror/offeree...

