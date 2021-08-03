Cancel
University Park, MD

Sustainability Committee (Green Team)

 4 days ago

Formerly known as the Green Team, this committee's role is to make recommendations to the Council regarding matters that encourage sustainable practices by the Town and its residents. This meeting is open; the public is welcome to attend. Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the Town at least 72 hours before the meeting by contacting the Town office at 301-927-4262.

