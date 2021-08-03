Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gas Price

Gephardt: Prices Out The Cost Of Convenience

By Matt Gephardt, Sloan Schrage, KSL TV
KSLTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY – With a wild bunch of kids in the kitchen, one of those instant fajita kits with all the fixings, ready to serve in 10 minutes, looks really, really appealing. But have you ever done the math on how much more you pay for that convenience?. The...

ksltv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opportunity Cost#Taco Tuesday#Food Drink#Ksl#Casa De Gephardt#The University Of Utah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
LifestyleCourier News

How to chop remodeling costs when wood prices are high

Wood costs have skyrocketed over the last year, leaving would-be home renovators to choose between waiting in price purgatory or moving forward and possibly overpaying. Lumber mills incorrectly predicted that the housing market would crumble under the weight of the pandemic rather than boom as it did, says David Logan, senior economist with the National Association of Home Builders .
AgricultureCitizen Tribune

With crop prices up, higher input costs likely to stick

With higher crop prices, farmers are hoping to take full advantage of profit potential in 2021. However, getting the most out of a crop and addressing the bottom line requires careful consideration. As end prices go up, the cost to fertilize and protect the crop also is on the rise.
LifestyleMotley Fool

Airline Prices Are Rising Due to Demand. Here's How to Avoid High Ticket Costs

Sky-high ticket prices don't have to ground your travel dreams. Roughly 20 seconds, give or take, after international travel opened for vaccinated U.S. travelers, airline prices started to soar. It's a perfect storm of limited routes -- it takes time for airlines to open routes that were closed during lockdown -- and pent-up travel demand that broke like a dam when countries reopened.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
BusinessPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Banquet Frozen Meals Are So Cheap

As every college student who has been down to their last dollar knows, there are some reliable go-to meals you can make that do not require a lot of money — or even a stove. Microwavable dishes like ramen noodles, Totino's pizza rolls, and Kraft Easy Mac have made up the entirety of some scholars' diets. But, for those discerning undergrads who appreciate a little diversity in their dinner offerings, a Banquet frozen meal provides just that, with savory sides and even dessert pairings in some of their more premium packages.
Utah StatePosted by
KZHT 97.1 ZHT

Best Regional Fast Food Chain In Utah

The first restaurants that pop into your head when you think of fast food are probably McDonald's, Taco Bell, or Chick-Fil-A. However, regional fast food chains probably won't pop into your mind. So what are regional fast food chains? These typically refer to those chains that started out in a...
Lifestyleksl.com

Gephardt: When you should book your flight for the best deal

A plane is pictured flying at sunset in this undated photo. Data reveals some do's and some don'ts about the best and worst times to book flights. (Protasov AN, Shutterstock) — BOUNTIFUL – Finding that sweet spot in booking a flight so that you're getting the best possible bang for your buck may seem more like an art than science. There is real data revealing some do's and some don'ts about the best and worst times to book flights.
Lifestyleunothegateway.com

OPINION: How eating out can cost you

One skill that I always wish my mom had instilled in me as a child was the ability to cook. She was always in the kitchen, making us endless meals with incredible desserts. Once I came to college, I realized just how much I had taken home-cooked meals for granted while living with my parents.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
Personal FinancePosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Check Your Mailbox or Bank Account for Your $1,600 Refund

If you were unemployed during the pandemic, you may be receiving a surprise refund for $1,600. The Internal Revenue Service is issuing 1.5 million refunds to Americans who got unemployment benefits during 2020. The IRS started issuing direct deposit refunds last Wednesday, July 28, 2021. It began mailing paper checks on Friday, July 30, 2021, according to CNBC. Most of the refunds are expected to be around $1,686. The funds are being given back to people who overpaid the taxes on their jobless benefits, according to CNBC.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy