Income Tax

Commentary: Antony Davies and James R. Harrigan - When the facts don't work, lie until it becomes 'truth'

By Antony Davies, James R. Harrigan
theintelligencer.com
 4 days ago

As sure as the sun will rise in the east, we will hear American politicians calling for the rich to pay "their fair share." But it seems those who make that call go out of their way to avoid the evidence that sits right in front of them. Each year,...

Commentary: Susanna Dokupil and Eli Lehrer - Political division keeps pandemic going

As the summer of 2021 sees more Americans enjoying the beaches, swimming pools, summer camps, resorts, and movie theaters they missed last summer, it seems many believe the COVID-19 pandemic is finally receding. But for the return to pre-pandemic life to continue, the nation’s so-far-successful vaccination campaign will need to progress. That, in turn, requires both Democrats and Republicans alike to stop politicizing vaccination.
COMMENTARY: If facts don't fit, lie

As sure as the sun will rise in the east, we will hear American politicians calling for the rich to pay “their fair share.” But it seems those who make that call go out of their way to avoid the evidence that sits right in front of them. Each year,...
Opinion: When the Facts Don’t Fit, Lie

As sure as the sun will rise in the east, we will hear American politicians calling for the rich to pay “their fair share.” But it seems those who make that call go out of their way to avoid the evidence that sits right in front of them. Each year,...
Commentary: Ross Marchand - Misinformation, distrust undermine fight

As cases of COVID-19’s Delta variant surge, there’s a crisis of confidence emerging around vaccines. The U.S. enthusiastically embraced vaccines from (almost) day one, but now the country faces difficulty vaccinating the last 50 percent or so of Americans. Vaccine reluctance started with politicians such as then-vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and is now being driven by increasingly loud conservative voices who warn of the dangers of vaccination without any evidence. And the increasing call for renewed coronavirus restrictions is setting the stage for future vaccine weariness. Underneath all of these narratives and the exhausting rhetoric is a simple truth: vaccination is the only ticket back to how things were before 2020. The sooner the country realizes this, the sooner the country can ditch fearmongering and pseudoscience.
Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.
Why Rand Paul is suddenly having to deal with Donald Trump's ire

This week's Republican primary in Ohio's congressional special election was a relatively crowded affair. Given the partisan leanings of the state's 15th district, locals realized that the winner of the GOP nomination would inevitably end up in Congress, and so plenty of candidates competed for the prize. Not surprisingly, with...
White House on potential lockdowns: 'We are not going back' or 'turning back the clock'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that the country was not headed toward more lockdowns despite a surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus. When reporter Stephanie Ramos asked whether Americans should expect an economic slowdown with the delta variant surging, Psaki responded: "I think first the message is this is not March 2020 or even January 2021. We're not going to lock down our economy or our schools because our country is in a much stronger place than we took office."
The Unvaccinated Are Losing Jobs and Friends

As governments throughout the world push to get their populations vaccinated against COVID and fully reopen their economies, those who refuse the vaccine could see their relationships and job opportunities affected. Concerns about the safety of the vaccines have been exacerbated by the spread of disinformation, while some see the...
Mitch McConnell is threatening more mayhem. Democrats plan to call his bluff.

Ever since Donald Trump’s loss, Republicans have had repeated opportunities to take off-ramps from their ongoing radicalization — and have refused. They buttressed his 2020 lies, helped whitewash the insurrection, killed a Jan. 6 commission, and humored fringe lawmakers embracing political violence and anti-vaccine derangement. Now Republicans are about to...
Fox News fools the mainstream media — again

I am sorry to report I've had more than one conversation with progressives who, despite being savvy and well-read, are under the mistaken impression that Fox News has seen the light and has started to promote the COVID-19 vaccine. I've even witnessed speculation that Rupert Murdoch, who is himself vaccinated, had a come-to-Jesus meeting with the Fox News brass about the wisdom of encouraging their own audience to contract a dangerous disease. And while I always enjoy a cheeky opportunity to tell folks they should be reading my work more, overall, it's distressing to see that people are buying into the myth that Fox News has "pivoted" to being pro-vaccine.
Nancy Pelosi’s Surprise Flip on Student Debt Cancellation Came After Urging From Billionaire Power Couple

The drive to persuade President Joe Biden to cancel student debt took a major hit last week when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stunned Congress with a surprise statement in opposition. The move may put her at odds with much of the public and the Democratic Party, but it aligns her with Democratic megadonors Steven and Mary Swig, the billionaire scions of the Bay Area’s oldest real estate dynasty who have deep ties to the California representative. Steven Swig has also long served as a treasurer for Pelosi in her fundraising efforts.
Can American billionaires get us to herd immunity?

Can American billionaires get us to herd immunity?. Here’s a novel idea for America’s billionaire class: why not use a small proportion of your total wealth to help end the health crisis still gripping the United States right now? Specifically, I have a proposal for America’s five richest people: Jeff Bezos (worth $177 billion), Elon Musk ($151 billion), Bill Gates ($124 billion), Marc Zuckerberg ($97 billion), and Warren Buffett ($96 billion). At this time, about one-third of Americans who are 12 or older have not been vaccinated against Covid-19: that’s approximately 90 million people. These five unimaginably wealthy Americans could offer each of these unvaxxed people $250 to incentivize them to get fully vaccinated. This would cost $25 billion dollars, less than four percent of their collective wealth. They would receive great PR, possibly a huge tax write-off, and most importantly, by doing something selfless for their country they would get a feeling of well-being that is priceless. Even if only half of the 33% who are now unvaccinated accepted this offer, it would bring the total number of those 12 or older who are vaccinated to over 80%, which is “herd immunity” territory.
When good things just don’t matter

Margaret Sullivan wrote in her July 29 Style column, “Center cannot hold amid ‘both-sidesism,’ ” about why the media needs to stop “both-sidesism” and recognize the dangerous, criminal behavior of former president Donald Trump and his cronies. Then, on Aug. 1, we were treated to the Outlook essays on “What Trump got right,” introduced by Mike Madden. Whether Mr. Trump did nine things right is irrelevant. He committed treason by fomenting a violent coup against our democracy. Should we stop to find nine things that were improved by Mussolini or Franco? Let the man lie on the garbage heap of history, where he belongs.

