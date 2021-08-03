Commentary: Antony Davies and James R. Harrigan - When the facts don't work, lie until it becomes 'truth'

Can American billionaires get us to herd immunity?. Here’s a novel idea for America’s billionaire class: why not use a small proportion of your total wealth to help end the health crisis still gripping the United States right now? Specifically, I have a proposal for America’s five richest people: Jeff Bezos (worth $177 billion), Elon Musk ($151 billion), Bill Gates ($124 billion), Marc Zuckerberg ($97 billion), and Warren Buffett ($96 billion). At this time, about one-third of Americans who are 12 or older have not been vaccinated against Covid-19: that’s approximately 90 million people. These five unimaginably wealthy Americans could offer each of these unvaxxed people $250 to incentivize them to get fully vaccinated. This would cost $25 billion dollars, less than four percent of their collective wealth. They would receive great PR, possibly a huge tax write-off, and most importantly, by doing something selfless for their country they would get a feeling of well-being that is priceless. Even if only half of the 33% who are now unvaccinated accepted this offer, it would bring the total number of those 12 or older who are vaccinated to over 80%, which is “herd immunity” territory.