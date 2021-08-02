Best Moscow Mule mugs
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the most popular cocktails in the world, the Moscow Mule is an easy-drinking, refreshing and delightfully boozy cocktail that puts a western spin on a Russian spirit. Made with vodka and ginger beer, the Moscow Mule can be found served at almost every nightclub and speakeasy in America. It’s an easy drink to spot in a crowd, thanks to its signature copper mug, providing a unique visual appeal while keeping the drink ice-cold.www.khon2.com
Comments / 0