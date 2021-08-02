Cancel
Food & Drinks

Best Moscow Mule mugs

KHON2
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the most popular cocktails in the world, the Moscow Mule is an easy-drinking, refreshing and delightfully boozy cocktail that puts a western spin on a Russian spirit. Made with vodka and ginger beer, the Moscow Mule can be found served at almost every nightclub and speakeasy in America. It’s an easy drink to spot in a crowd, thanks to its signature copper mug, providing a unique visual appeal while keeping the drink ice-cold.

15 Best Moscow Mule Mugs To Buy In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. The Moscow mule combines vodka, ginger beer, and fresh lime juice in an easy yet...

