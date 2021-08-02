Best climbing rope

Registration is required for this activity. One Day Advanced Skills based on the techniques found in Falcon Guides new book The Mountain Guide Manual with author Marc Chauvin Join Marc for a 1-day clinic on new and advanced rope systems for climbers. This clinic focuses on efficient rope managing skills. Are you finding that your rope skills are slowing you down? Are problems like switching leaders in a party of three causing tangles and taking far too long? Are transitions to rappelling in parties of three causing confusion and seem too tedious? Marc has taught guides through the AMGA program how to deal with these situations and has adapted guiding techniques to help climbers be more efficient. These skills also will help you be more efficient and do a better job of risk management if you climb with less skilled folks. If you lead club trips or climb with your family and you're the go-to leader of the party these techniques will aid you in your responsibility and help you protect yourself better as well. This is a great clinic to take before or after learning self-rescue and give you insight into how well-trained guides can move their parties so well. ? Cost: The class is $100.00, inclusive of guide's gratuity. Once paid this is non-refundable ? When: Saturday July 24th or Sunday July 25th (choose 1 day), 8:30am - 4:30pm ? Notes: ? Classes are held rain or shine and non-refundable once you sign up. ? Classes are limited to 12 students and are on a first come, first serve basis. ? Payment required for registration https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdicO5bREF25cDhilWSpcpQN7veaGKMGOWRtA8zdbYiyhBcRQ/viewform Questions: trainings@amcbostonclimbers.com.