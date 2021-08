Mary Nell Crass, age 74, of Forest, Miss., went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2021. She was born on June 9, 1947, in Searcy, to Nelson “Jack” & Lorene Harrell. Mrs. Crass was a member of Forest Baptist Church. Throughout her life, she loved to sing and play the piano, and she was also an excellent seamstress. She was active in various church ministries particularly women’s and children’s ministries.