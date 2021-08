LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The LA Art Show is thrilled to announce that global superstar Rita Ora will be the official host of the 2021 Opening Night premiere party, kicking off the Los Angeles art season with this special summer edition. The event will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Thursday July 29th from 6-11PM. In addition to her chart-topping hits, Ora is known for her work in both television and film, as well as for her role as UNICEF Ambassador.