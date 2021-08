Most of us are still licking our wounds from COVID-19. For the past nearly 18 months, we’ve all lost so much. From illness and death of family members and loved ones to the loss of income, food insecurity and massive amounts of stress, to dealing with Zoom learning for kids, and doing our jobs from home, we’ve been hurting. Most of us were looking forward to the predicted 2021 improvements, with vaccines available now for all who want them, infections down, and travel beginning to see new life. By June 15, 2021, California opened up its economy, and we had hope; we saw a glimmer of optimism and confidence that the future could be bright again.