Since launching in February, the VTB voice assistant has consulted more than 150,000 users of the VTB Online application, answering some 200,000 questions. By the end of July, users of the VTB Online application were able to transfer money between their accounts using the VTB voice assistant. To use the service, customers must launch the VTB Online mobile application, say "Hello, VTB!", or click on the corresponding icon in the application and ask to transfer money to their VTB account. The service is available for retail customers.