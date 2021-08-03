Cancel
Warriors to sign Orlando's Otto Porter Jr. to minimum deal

By Connor Letourneau
San Francisco Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warriors are signing free-agent forward Otto Porter Jr. to a minimum contract, a league source confirmed with The Chronicle. Porter, 28, reportedly fielded offers at the mid-level exception, only to take less money and sign with Golden State. He is fresh off a four-year maximum contract that he originally signed with the Wizards. Midway through that deal, he was dealt to the Bulls, and he finished last season with Orlando.

