Qualcomm and Amazon will be the first customers for Intel’s new Foundry Services business. The company behind the Snapdragon chipsets will source its SoCs from Intel on its 20A process technology which uses new RibbonFET transistor architecture and promises improved power management. The node is scheduled to be released by 2024. Amazon’s Web Services division (AWS) will rely on Intel’s new IFS packaging solutions though no specific chipsets will actually be produced for Amazon.