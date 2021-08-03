Cancel
Theater & Dance

TV tonight: Queen Latifah returns as a modern-day Robin Hood in The Equalizer

By Ellen E Jones and Paul Howlett, Phil Harrison, Hannah Verdier
The Guardian
 4 days ago

The Equalizer

9pm, Sky Witness

This reboot of the 80s crime-fighting classic sees Queen Latifah bringing some righteous swagger to the part of Robyn McCall, a mysterious former CIA operative gone rogue but using her powers for good. From one perspective, McCall is a single mother, raising her daughter. But she is also a modern-day Robin Hood; a guardian angel of the exploited, powerless and downtrodden. In this opening episode, she intervenes explosively on behalf of Jewel, a teenager accused of murder and on the run from an organised crime gang. Phil Harrison

How Healthy Is Your Gut?

8pm, Channel 4

Sabrina Grant is out to investigate why constipation costs the NHS more than £150m a year. Now there’s a premise. Six volunteers become gut guinea pigs, testing different approaches to improve their health, from a bone broth diet to an intense Ayurvedic detox. Hannah Verdier

Cooking With the Stars

9pm, ITV

The five remaining chefs and their pet celebrities are taking on French cuisine this week, considered by many to be the epitome of fine dining. The dishes include such classics as duck à l’orange and coq au vin and, in execution, range from magnifique to merde . But what are they doing with that fish? Ellen E Jones

On the trail of Patricia Highsmith … Richard E Grant. Photograph: Production/BBC/Storyvault Films

Write Around the World With Richard E Grant

9pm, BBC Four

A non-accidental holiday for Richard E Grant, this literary tour begins in Naples and Grant is an engaging guide to the crumbling grandeur of the city immortalised in Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels. Then, it’s off to the Amalfi coast, following in the footsteps of Patricia Highsmith. PH

Black Monday

9pm, Sky Comedy

The patchy Wall Street comedy returns, and after the formative chaos of the 80s it’s time to move on. Mo (Don Cheadle) is now a jazz producer looking to escape the blizzard of powdery excess his life had become. Meanwhile, Blair (Andrew Rannells) is learning that politics isn’t any less brutal than trading. PH

The Boy Who Can’t Stop Dancing

11.05pm, Channel 4

A Billy Elliot-style story of redemption through dance as Tom Oakley auditions for the Rambert school, while managing cystic fibrosis. Throw in a touch of homesickness (Tom left his family in Liverpool) and, of course, a pandemic, and you have a recipe for well-tugged heartstrings. PH

Film choice

Journey into the past … Agata Trzebuchowska in Ida. Photograph: TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy

Ida (Paweł Pawlikowski, 2013), 2.10am, Film4
In early-60s Poland, novice nun Anna (Agata Trzebuchowska) is told by her sole surviving relative, boozy magistrate Aunt Wanda (Agata Kulesza), that she is Jewish and her real name is Ida. The pair set off to find out what became of her parents, in a beautiful, bitter journey into a family’s hidden past and a nation’s dark history. Paul Howlett

Live sport

Olympics 2020 9am, BBC One. Artistic gymnastics, boxing and track cycling finals from Tokyo.

The Hundred cricket: London Spirit v Northern Superchargers 2.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage of the women’s match from Lord’s.

T20 cricket: West Indies v Pakistan 3.45pm, BT Sport 1. Action from Guyana.

