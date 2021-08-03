Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man arrested in Houston road rage killing

Wrcbtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man suspected of fatally shooting a 17-year-old who was a passenger in a vehicle on the way home from a Houston Astros baseball game last month has surrendered to authorities, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Monday. Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, is charged with felony murder in the July...

www.wrcbtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Castro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Astros#Shooting#Houston Police Department#Murder#Baseball#Cnn#Buick#Twitter#Houstonian#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother, 26, admits to drugging her seven-year-old son and stuffing his body into a suitcase that she dumped in a river in Brazil

A woman is behind bars in Brazil after she confessed murdering her seven-year-old son and stuffing his body into a duffle bag before dumping him in a river. Yasmin Rodrigues, 26, was taken into custody in Rio Grande do Sul last Thursday after the Civil Police discovered several inconsistencies in her report about her Miguel dos Santos' disappearance, according to Brazilian digital news outlet G1.
Gwinnett County, GAlawandcrime.com

‘This Demon Has to Be Apprehended’: Slain Teen’s Car Was Found Miles Away and ‘All Burned Up’ in the Woods, Father Says

Police found a slain teenage girl’s car five miles from the park in Georgia where she was found dead, her father says. Tori Lang, 18, was found shot and killed on Wednesday, July 28 under a tree at Yellow River Park, say police in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Family identified Lang after cops released pictures and descriptions of her tattoos.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Three found dead in South Side home

Police are investigating an incident where three people were found dead Saturday evening inside a home on the South Side. Jason G. Heintzelman, 34, Micah Danielle White, 30 and Davon Tae Lipscome 25, all of Pittsburgh, were found deceased in a residence in the 100 block of South 18th Street around 10 p.m. Saturday, according to reports from the medical examiner’s office.
Dolton, ILWGNtv.com

Bodycam footage released after woman shot by police, dies in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. — The Dolton Police Department released bodycam footage after a 19-year-old woman was fatally shot by police following a confrontation at a restaurant in the south suburbs late last month. The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, in the 900 block of Sibley Boulevard. Police were...
Trenton, NJNew York Post

New Jersey man charged in murder of transgender woman

A New Jersey man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a transgender woman, authorities said. Daniel L. Smith, 36, was arrested late Saturday in Ewing on charges of murder and weapons offenses after Shaquil Loftin, 23, was found shot in the face at a Trenton home early Friday, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
Texas StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Texas Cop Charged With Shooting Murder Suspect

Texas state news by Ken Fulton, Texas Crime and Justice Reporter. A Texas police officer is in big trouble after he ignored orders to use a bean bag gun and instead opened fire on a knife-wielding murder suspect with a shotgun. His police department says the subject made threats but Texas Rangers beg to differ, saying that the knife-wielding suspect posed no threat after being repeatedly pelted with beanbags.
Hinesburg, VTmychamplainvalley.com

Hinesburg woman arrested for aggravated assault after suspected road rage incident

A woman from Hinesburg will be arraigned on Monday morning after a suspected road rage incident in Burlington. Grace Ross, 46, apparently cut off another car in traffic near the intersection of Main Street and North Prospect Street just after 6:00 p.m. Friday, almost causing a crash. She’s accused of then pointing the handgun shown in this story at the two people that were in the other car.
Forest Hill, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Forest Hill Officer Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of Stabbing Suspect

FOREST HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Forest Hill police officer has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a stabbing suspect in June, authorities said. Logan Barr, 23, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on July 28, 2021, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant. He was released early the next day. Logan Barr mugshot (Source: Tarrant County Jail) The arrest stems from an incident on June 9, 2021, when officers were responding to an incident where a woman was stabbed to death outside a QuikTrip on Wichita Street and I-20 at around 5 a.m. The suspect then ran away to a nearby creek. Police said officers tried to fire bean bags at the suspect to get him to drop his knife. At some point, officers fired gunshots at the suspect, killing him. Through an investigation by the Texas Rangers, authorities determined Barr should be charged in the incident.
East Chicago, INPosted by
CBS Chicago

Woman Shot And Killed In East Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 21-year-old woman was found dead Friday morning, shot multiple times inside a home in East Chicago, Indiana. Police said, around 5:45 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire at a home on the 4000 block of Fern Street. When officers arrived, they saw several bullet holes in the front window, and when they went inside, they found 21-year-old Angelica Casares lying in a pool of her own blood. She had been shot multiple times, and officers found an AK-47-style rifle with a drum magazine next to her body, along with several spent shell casings. No one was in custody Friday afternoon. Police were asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Detective Luis Semidei (lsemidei@eastchicago.com) or Detective Daniel Ponce (dponce@eastchicago.co) at 219-391-8318. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact our tip line at 219-391-8500.
Houston, TXABC13 Houston

Man jumps out of car and screams at woman in road rage incident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Doorbell surveillance video shows the moments after a driver jumps out of his sedan and screams at a woman who had just pulled out of her driveway. It happened at a home in southwest Houston. The woman doesn't want to be identified but tells ABC13 she...
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 KEKB

Man Pulls Gun on Colorado Father in Road Rage Incident

A man is in custody after allegedly pulling a gun on a Colorado father during a road rage incident. According to a press release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCS), the incident occurred on Thursday (July 22), when 36-year-old Darwin Hilliard reportedly fired a gun through his vehicle's sunroof in Widefield.
Leesburg, ALweisradio.com

Suspect Eludes Leesburg Police, Arrest/Charges Forthcoming

A suspect managed to elude Leesburg Police Chief Brent Grimes following an incident on Friday. Chief Grimes told WEIS Radio News that a Centre Firefighter/Leesburg Reserve Police Officer made contact with two individuals passed out in a vehicle on Keener Drive just off Industrial Blvd. just after noon. Additional assistance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy