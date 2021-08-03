Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Charles Connor, Drummer for Little Richard in Rock’s Formative Years, Dies at 86

By Chris Willman
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Charles Connor, best known as a drummer for Little Richard in his 1950s heyday, and decades later later a familiar sight to L.A. radio veterans as a security guard at KROQ , died Saturday at age 86.

His daughter, Queenie Connor Sonnefeld, told the Associated Press he died peacefully in his sleep while under hospice care for normal pressure hydrocephalus in Glendale, Calif.

Connor established the “choo choo” style of drumming heard throughout “Keep a Knockin’,” one of the most instrumentally influential songs in rock history. He was seen performing with Little Richard as a member of his backup band, the Upsetters, in the seminal rock ‘n’ roll movies “The Girl Can’t Help It,” “Mister Rock and Roll” and “Don’t Knock the Rock.”

After Little Richard quit rock ‘n’ roll — for the first of several times — to join the ministry in the early ’60s, Connor went to work for Sam Cooke and James Brown. Other artists he performed with included Jackie Wilson, the Coasters, Lloyd Price, “Big” Joe Turner, “Champion” Jack Dupree, Larry Williams, Don Covay, “Papa” George Lightfoot and Larry Birdsong.

Later in life, he went to work at the headquarters of KROQ. “Every day I went in the studio, I’d ask Charles for a story,” said longtime KROQ air personality Kat Corbett, about “growing up in New Orleans, what it was like for Black musicians playing for white audiences, the ladies… oh, he loved the ladies. He was truly one of a kind.”

Connor was also invited on the air at KROQ, coming on with DJs Stryker & Klein to discuss his experiences in 2020.

Last year Connor took to Twitter to post a video he’d come across of himself sitting in with Little Richard to play “The Girl Can’t Help It” at a gig in 1990, noting it was the first time they’d played together since the late ’50s.

He published the books “Don’t Give Up Your Dreams: You Can Be a Winner Too”! in 2008 and “Keep a Knockin’: The Story of a Legendary Drummer” in 2015.

Connor was happy to share lessons in how he accomplished those primal, seminal rock ‘n’ roll beats in person or on video, like this lengthy clip in which he described the origins of “Keep-a-Knockin.'”

He was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2010.

Connor was living in Nashville in the ’50s when Richard Penneman — aka Little Richard — took him and to Macon to form the Upsetters.

He recalled to Goldmine magazine in 2009 that, in Macon, “we went to the train station on 5th St., and I said, ‘Now, what do he want me to go to the train station on 5th Street for? Why?’ He said, ‘Charles, I want you to hear this train pull off.’ And so the train pulled off like [makes choo-choo sound] … he said, ‘That’s the kind of beat I want you to do.'” In Connor’s recollection they “followed the train for about a mile and a half. He said that’s the kind of beat I want you to play behind. I said, ‘Richard, that sounds like eighth notes.’ He said, ‘Well, if that’s eighth notes, that’s what I want you to play behind me on my fast tunes.’ And that’s how, in Richard’s tunes, you can hear the choo-choo train beat. I’m credited for creating the choo-choo train you can hear in Richard’s tunes like ‘Good Golly Miss Molly’ … And I created that beat behind Little Richard. And Richard said, ‘That’s what I really want ’cause that will fill in a lot of space.'”

Connor was born in 1935 to a merchant marine seaman from Santo-Domingo and a Louisiana-born mother in New Orleans and said he was” born to be a drummer… probably ’cause of that exotic Creole and Dominican blood coursing through my veins.”

He met a girl on a tour in the Philippines in 1955 and reconnected with her after his first two marriages ended in divorce, wedding Zenaida Connor in 1981. She survives him, along with his daughter, his son-in-law Joe Sonnefeld and his granddaughter, Viviana.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Cooke
Person
James Brown
Person
Larry Williams
Person
Little Richard
Person
Charles Connor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#The Rock#Rock And Roll#Music Hall#The Associated Press#Upsetters#Coasters#Djs Stryker Klein#Twitter#Goldmine#Santo Domingo#Creole#Dominican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Tuckerton, NJVariety

‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at 30

Gina Marie Krasley, known for a 2020 episode of the TLC reality show “My 600-lb Life,” died on Sunday at home in Tuckerton, N.J., surrounded by family, according to her obituary. She was 30. In her Season 8 episode of “My 600-lb Life,” Krasley revealed that her struggles with weight...
MusicVariety

Carole King Tells Jennifer Hudson About the Night Aretha Franklin Brought Down the Kennedy Center Honors House

Carole King and Gerry Goffin wrote “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman” for Aretha Franklin in 1967. In 2015, Franklin gave King a gift back, by singing “Natural Woman” for her when she was being celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors. The songwriter’s visible reaction, capture on video alongside fellow attendee Barack Obama’s, was almost as priceless as the Queen of Soul’s performance itself.
TV & VideosVariety

Variety’s ‘The Take’: New ‘Jeopardy’ Host Causes Social Media Stir, as Matt Damon and DaBaby Come Under Fire

Controversies rocked Hollywood this week, as Oscar winner Matt Damon apologizes for an F-slur, and rapper DaBaby faces severe fallout for demeaning and false comments about the LGBTQ community. Meanwhile, “The Bachelor” makes progress towards more diversity, and so do the Grammys. COVID-19 cases continue to spike, but “Suicide Squad” is here, in hopes of a big box office turn during the pandemic’s tough time in the movie biz. And news of the “Jeopardy!” host frontrunner creates an absolute social media firestorm.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Rolling Stone

Charlie Robinson, ‘Night Court’ Actor, Dead at 75

Charlie Robinson, whose five-decade acting career included playing series mainstay Mac Robinson the court clerk on Night Court, died on Sunday in Los Angeles due to cardiac arrest and cancer complications, as Variety reports. He was 75. Starring in numerous TV, film and theater productions, Robinson’s enduring role was as Mac Robinson on Night Court, which he joined in 1984 for Season Two and portrayed through the rest of its nine-season run. His first recurring role before portraying Mac was in primetime soap opera Flamingo Road, and in 1983 he starred in the short-lived comedy sitcom Buffalo Bill. After Night Court wrapped...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Is ‘Unlikely’ to Join Group’s 2021 U.S. Tour

Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones’ drummer since the group’s inception in 1962, is “unlikely to be available” for the band’s rescheduled U.S. tour this fall, according to a statement from a Stones spokesperson. Watts, who turned 80 in June, recently underwent an unspecified but “completely successful” medical procedure, according to the statement. Veteran drummer Steve Jordan, who has worked extensively with Stones co-founder Keith Richards, will fill in; the 13-date “No Filter” tour begins in St. Lous in Sept. 26. Watts said in a statement: “For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but...
MusicNME

Jeff LaBar, guitarist of glam metal band Cinderella, has died aged 58

Jeff LaBar, the lead guitarist in Philadelphia glam metal band Cinderella, has died at age 58. The news of LaBar’s passing was confirmed by his son Sebastian, who posted on Instagram: “My father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I’m currently at a loss for words. I love you pop!” LaBar’s cause of death has not been made public at the time of writing.
MusicPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

July 1971: The Summer When Rock Grew Up

Music fans typically survey rock history linearly or chronologically: First, there was Elvis, then the Beatles, then the Summer of Love … and so on. But that’s not really how life works. When artists are creating, they're usually looking at and reacting to what’s happening around them now, not necessarily what happened before them.
MusicPopculture

Rolling Stones Founding Member Likely Missing Fall Tour

The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts is "unlikely" to join Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood during the band's fall U.S. tour. Watts, 80, recently had an undisclosed medical procedure that was successful, but his doctors believe he needs more time to rest. The 2020 No Filter tour stadium tour was finally rescheduled late last month and will start on Sept. 26 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.
Public HealthPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Smokey Robinson gratefully resumes touring after battling COVID-19

Motown vocal legend Smokey Robinson gratefully returned to the concert stage last weekend after having spent nearly two weeks hospitalized in December with COVID-19. “I was in the hospital for 11 days before Christmas and it wiped me out. It was touch and go,” the longtime Los Angeles resident told The San Diego Union-Tribune. He spoke by phone Friday to preview his Aug. 21 concert at the San Diego Symphony’s new Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Drummer Steve Jordan’s Rolling Stones Credentials

The Rolling Stones could have handpicked anyone to sub in for drummer Charlie Watts, who is “unlikely to be available” for the band’s fall 2021 tour while recuperating from a successful “procedure.” And while their selection, Steve Jordan, probably isn’t a household name for most rock fans, it’s hard to imagine a more worthy — or logical — candidate.
Texas StatePosted by
TexasHighways

A Tribute to Joe Tex, the Great Soul Singer From East Texas

In Navasota, there’s a bronze statue of a guitar-strumming Mance Lipscomb in a park named after the famous bluesman. In 2005, the town was designated the Blues Capital of Texas because of its native son. But if you venture about 5 miles away to Dennis Bryant Cemetery, you’ll find a memorial of sorts to another music legend who lived out his final years in this Brazos Valley town. On the left side of the cemetery in row 20 is the grave of Joseph Arrington Hazziez, aka Joe Tex.
Musicrelix

Steve Jordan to Sub for Charlie Watts on The Rolling Stones’ Fall Tour

Charlie Watts will likely miss The Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour this fall. The drummer, who joined The Rolling Stones in 1963, says that he is “unlikely to be available for the resumption of the tour.” Steve Jordan, who has worked closely with Keith Richards for decades, will fill in for Watts.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Joe Perry Revisits His Guitar Roots: Exclusive Interview

David Fishof’s Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp, now crossing the quarter-century mark, provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for everyone from novice players to fully proficient musicians. No matter their level of skill (even non-players are welcomed), they have the chance to get valuable face time with their influences and tap in directly to the source of inspiration, something previously available only via stereo speakers or YouTube.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

From Springsteen to ‘Letterman,’ Rolling Stones’ Touring Drummer Has Rich Musical History

Wednesday’s announcement that Charlie Watts would be sitting out the upcoming Rolling Stones tour was jarring; for the first time since 1963, Watts (who is recovering from an unspecified surgical procedure) won’t be behind the drum kit. But the least surprising news was the person who’ll be filling in for him. Although not a bold-face name to some, Steve Jordan has had a connection with the band that dates back decades — to Richards’ X-Pensive Winos and even one of the Stones’ own albums. As a name in album credits, Jordan, 64, has been familiar to anyone who’s owned records by...
Musicbestclassicbands.com

The Rolling Stones’ ‘Some Girls’: The Grooves of Now

As they approach the end of their sixth decade of performing and recording, The Rolling Stones know they’ve been written off by some critics and music fans as irrelevant has-beens—just about as many times as they’ve been hailed for their ability to “reinvent” themselves and stage a “comeback.” To be anointed the World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band one year and a weak parody of themselves the next is no doubt a source of some vexation, and perhaps rueful hilarity, to a group that transcended any need to defend itself many years ago.
MusicSFGate

Joey Jordison, founding drummer of Slipknot metal rock band, dies at 46

Joey Jordison, a founding member of the metal band Slipknot and drummer for the group during the peak of its popularity in the early 2000s, has died at the age of 46. The Associated Press reported his death, citing confirmation from his family. The cause and place of death was not immediately available.
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Charles Esten ‘Country Rocks’ The Windjammer

Popular Actor Is A Versatile Singer & Knows How To Work A Crowd. While many may know him from his six years on the hit show ‘Nashville’, and more recently from the Netflix series ‘Outer Banks’ Esten is an accomplished singer songwriter in his own right. Long before his run on ‘Nashville’ Esten was busy writing contemporary tunes, and he performed a bevy of those songs before an appreciative crowd on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy