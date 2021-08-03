Frederic Alan Rice
Frederic Alan Rice, 81, of Elyria, passed away peacefully Friday, July 30, 2021 in his home. He was born August 6, 1939 in Buffalo, New York. He was a 1957 graduate of Massillon Washington High School. Fred was an avid Massillon Tiger football fan, rarely missing a game. He enjoyed collecting Massillon memorabilia and model trains. He also had the opportunity to ride on the Goodyear Blimp with his grandson. Fred was a longtime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. For 49 years he owned Allan Kenard Printing Company in Elyria, retiring in 2019.chroniclet.com
