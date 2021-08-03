Frederic Alan Rice, 81, of Elyria, passed away peacefully Friday, July 30, 2021 in his home. He was born August 6, 1939 in Buffalo, New York. He was a 1957 graduate of Massillon Washington High School. Fred was an avid Massillon Tiger football fan, rarely missing a game. He enjoyed collecting Massillon memorabilia and model trains. He also had the opportunity to ride on the Goodyear Blimp with his grandson. Fred was a longtime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. For 49 years he owned Allan Kenard Printing Company in Elyria, retiring in 2019.