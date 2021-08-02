Outage Leaves Thousands Without Power In Novato

NOVATO (CBS SF) – An outage left thousands of rate payers were without power in Novato Monday night.

According to Novato Police, more than 3,800 customers on the west side of Highway 101 were in the dark.

PG&E estimated power would be restored by midnight.

The cause of the outage was under investigation.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.