Beloved Okla. Teacher Is Fatally Shot in Murder-Suicide After Ex Shows up at Her Home

An Oklahoma community is mourning after a beloved teacher was killed by her ex-boyfriend in a murder-suicide. "Everybody knew our suspect, everybody knew our victim," Pawnee County Chief Deputy Nick Mahoney told News on 6 of Kendra Dvorak and her ex-boyfriend Jim Two-Feathers. "They knew them. They were a part of our community. They were a part of our families and so being a small community and being a small county this loss effects everybody and impacts everybody."