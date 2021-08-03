Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UPDATE 1-France's SocGen raises 2021 forecast as bad loan provisions fall

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale on Tuesday raised its forecast for the full year as the lender swung back to a profit in the second quarter on lower pandemic-related charges for bad loans and a rebound in its French retail banking business.

Societe Generale now expects revenue to grow in all its businesses this year, including in French retail banking where it had previously anticipated growth of between minus 1% and 1%.

France’s third-largest listed lender, after BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole SA, said its cost of risk, which reflects provisions against bad loans, would be lower than expected in 2021 at 20 to 25 basis points, down from a previous forecast of 30 to 35 basis points.

SocGen said its cost of risk was down 88.9% in the second quarter, mirroring that of rivals, including Spain’s BBVA and BNP Paribas, which slashed provisions for unpaid loans as the global economy was gradually recovering from the worst of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Q2 was marked by the strong revenue momentum, continued cost discipline and a very low cost of risk resulting from very few loan defaults,” SocGen Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said in a statement.

The lender posted second-quarter net income of 1.44 billion euros ($1.71 billion), compared with a loss of 1.26 billion euros a year earlier. Revenue rose 18.2% to 6.26 billion euros.

In France, where the government ended a third nationwide lockdown in mid-May, retail banking revenue rose 8.7%.

Revenue was up 24.5% in its corporate and investment banking businesses, which SocGen began revamping two months ago by shifting resources into dealmaking and reducing its trading arm’s exposure to market swings.

Equity trading revenue was five times higher than a year ago, while fixed income and currency trading was down 33%. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Christian Schmolllinger and Anil D’Silva)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Retail Banking#Paris#Global Economy#Societe Generale#French#Bnp Paribas#Credit Agricole Sa#Socgen#Bbva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

European Markets Finish With Mild Gains On Friday

(RTTNews) - The major European stock markets shook off early weakness on Friday, gradually picking up steam as the session progressed before finishing slightly higher. The early lack of direction was dictated by nervousness over the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant coronavirus and uncertainty about government policy in China.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Prasarana Malaysia to issue $403 mln sukuk - The Edge

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Public transport operator Prasarana Malaysia Bhd is looking to issue 1.7 billion ringgit ($403.13 million) worth of sukuk in the middle of this month, The Edge Weekly reported on Saturday citing unidentified sources. The bus and rail services provider, wholly owned by the Ministry...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-South African stocks fall on weaker metals prices

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - South African stocks fell on Thursday, led by mining companies as gold fell to test the pivotal $1,800 support level after hawkish comments from a key Federal Reserve official raised early tapering bets. The Johannesburg All-Share index slipped 0.76% while the Top 40 index declined...
BusinessShareCast

London close: Stocks mixed as Bank of England keeps policy steady

London stocks closed in a mixed state on Thursday, after an afternoon that saw investors poring over the latest policy announcement from the Bank of England. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.05% at 7,120.43, while the FTSE 250 was 0.68% higher at 23,506.11. Sterling was in positive territory,...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Supply problems cause fall in German industrial output

BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German industrial output unexpectedly fell again in June, data showed on Friday, suggesting recovery is slowing in Europe’s biggest economy, held back by supply bottlenecks for intermediate goods. The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output dropped by 1.3% on the month after a downwardly revised...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-AUTO1 raises revenue guidance after record sales

BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German used-car platform AUTO1 Group SE on Friday reported record second-quarter revenue of more than 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion), buoyed by new retail brand Autohero. The company’s results prompted a revenue upgrade, though its margin guidance was trimmed slightly, reflecting AUTO1’s drive to invest...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Credit Agricole's profit doubles even as investment banking lags

PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA)on Thursday reported a doubling in second-quarter profit, as an improving economy prompted it to set aside less money for bad loans, but the French bank's shares fell as its performance lagged rivals in corporate and investment banking. Unprecedented government support across Europe...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Thai inflation rate slows to 0.45% in July, below forecast

BANGKOK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Thailand’s headline consumer price index (CPI) in July rose a smaller-than-expected 0.45% from a year earlier, weighed down by government subsidies on utilities to cushion the impact of a prolonged COVID-19 outbreak, the commerce ministry said. The figure compared with a forecast for a rise...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Anec forecasts corn exports to fall by half

SAO PAULO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn exports will fall by half this season, as adverse weather hurt the country's crop and export prospects, according to a projection by grain exporter group Anec released on Wednesday. In a presentation, Luciano de Souza, president of Anec's board of directors, said...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Siemens raises profit guidance again as orders surge

ZURICH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Siemens became the latest industrial firm to report a post-pandemic surge in demand, prompting the German engineering and technology company on Thursday to raise its profit guidance for the third time this year. The trains-to-industrial software maker said it was seeing a broad-based increase in...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

France's Credit Agricole posts profit rebound as provisions drop

PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - French lender Credit Agricole reported on Thursday a two-fold rise in second-quarter profit on lower pandemic-related charges against bad loans as banks benefited from an improving economic environment helped by state support for businesses. France’s second-largest listed bank, after BNP Paribas , said net income...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Merck KGaA raises outlook after forecast-beating Q2 profit

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA raised its outlook after posting forecast-beating second quarter profits on Thursday, boosted by demand for its lab gear and supplies from pharma companies making treatments and vaccines against the coronavirus. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 46.7% to 1.6...
Financial Reportstheedgemarkets.com

SocGen's turnaround plan on track as it ups revenue forecast

PARIS (Aug 3): French bank Societe Generale (SocGen) on Tuesday raised its full-year revenue forecast after swinging to a profit in the second quarter on lower bad loan provisions and a rebound in its domestic retail banking business, sending its shares higher. In a sign that chief executive Frederic Oudea's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy