The news of your pregnancy often brings about a lot of advice; both solicited and unsolicited. While most advice comes from a place of care and affection, it may be overwhelming when too many people impose their take on pregnancy and birthing every time they get the chance to talk to you. The chances are that you already have a birth plan in mind, one that works well for you. Now when another person (or more) tells you that you’re doing the wrong thing and maybe you should consider something else, it can leave you in a position of confusion and fear.