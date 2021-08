We moved from Brooklyn to Upper Jay in July 2003. We bought an old farmhouse and 5 acres along the AuSable River in a spot we’d been assured had never flooded. We learned that the Ironman cycling route was past our house, and that a seemingly endless stream of cyclists would zoom by up Route 9N twice every race day. So, we made lots of cheery signs including one on a large old barn board that said “IRONFOLK.”