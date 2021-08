The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are willing to take on money for the 2021-22 season in order to move Larry Nance Jr. or Cedi Osman off the roster. “The Cavs aren’t just hoping to move Kevin Love’s deal this summer, as pie-in-the-sky as that might be,” The Athletic’s Zach Harper wrote. “Cavs could be willing to take on money now for this coming season if it means clearing deals like Larry Nance Jr. or even Cedi Osman for next season’s books. That might mean attaching Taurean Prince as cap relief with him only having one year left on his deal. The Cavs want to clean up some of this cap mess for the near future since Jarrett Allen is going to cost them.”