Report: Raiders GM Mike Mayock home with COVID-19

By Field Level Media
lindyssports.com
 4 days ago

General manager Mike Mayock is working from home after testing positive for COVID-19, the Las Vegas Raiders general manager told ESPN on Monday. Mayock, who turns 63 later this month, told ESPN he feels “very good” and is fortunate he was vaccinated. The Raiders did not release any information related...

