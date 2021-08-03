Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

The 9 Best New Burgers to Eat in Fort Worth Right Now

By Malcolm Mayhew
fwtx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the same way we Fort Worthians argue about who has the best barbecue, we’re also quick to start literal and virtual fistfights over another beef-related beef: Who has the best burger? That question has gotten a lot harder to answer lately, thanks to several new contenders. Over the past few years, a dozen or so newcomers, from five-star kitchens to tiny dives to food trucks, have made names for themselves for outstanding burgers. So many new places are doing burgers, in fact, a guide is in order. As a longtime food writer and three-time judge in the Star-Telegram’s Best Burger battles, I nominated myself to take on this assignment. To navigate the terrain, I tried about 20 burgers at places in Fort Worth that have opened recently — recently meaning over the past two to three years. Here, then, are my choices for the nine best new burgers in town:

fwtx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Fort Worth, TX
Restaurants
Fort Worth, TX
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Burger#Mac Cheese#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink#Fort Worthians#The Star Telegram#Burger Made#Chef#Wishbone Flynt#American#New Restaurants#Sriracha#Worthington Renaissance#Latin#The Toro Toro Burger#Crisp#Lto#Wild Acre Brewing Co#Funkytown Slaw#Brix Barbecue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

$1T infrastructure bill passes key test vote

The Senate on Saturday voted to start wrapping up a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan package, clearing a key hurdle to finishing the bill. Senators voted 67-27 to advance the bill. Eighteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to help get the legislation over the 60-vote hurdle. Without an agreement, the...
POTUSNBC News

Student loan payment pause extended to Jan. 31, White House announces

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Friday announced that the moratorium on federal student loan payments would be extended until Jan. 31, just weeks before the pause was set to expire at the end of September. In a statement, the Department of Education said that this would be the "final...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy