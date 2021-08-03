The 9 Best New Burgers to Eat in Fort Worth Right Now

In the same way we Fort Worthians argue about who has the best barbecue, we’re also quick to start literal and virtual fistfights over another beef-related beef: Who has the best burger? That question has gotten a lot harder to answer lately, thanks to several new contenders. Over the past few years, a dozen or so newcomers, from five-star kitchens to tiny dives to food trucks, have made names for themselves for outstanding burgers. So many new places are doing burgers, in fact, a guide is in order. As a longtime food writer and three-time judge in the Star-Telegram’s Best Burger battles, I nominated myself to take on this assignment. To navigate the terrain, I tried about 20 burgers at places in Fort Worth that have opened recently — recently meaning over the past two to three years. Here, then, are my choices for the nine best new burgers in town: