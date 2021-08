TACOMA, Wash. — A driver died in a rollover crash in Tacoma on Monday afternoon, troopers said.

Investigators said the crash involved one car on the ramp from southbound I-5 to South 38th Street before 5 p.m.

According to Trooper Robert Reyer, the driver died at the scene.

The crash fully blocked the road but the road reopened at about 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

©2021 Cox Media Group