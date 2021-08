The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. Officially, NBA players and teams aren’t supposed to be able to begin free-agent negotiations until 6 p.m. ET this evening. Unofficially, this is one of those rules no one seems to abide by and the league seems to be wholly uninterested in meaningfully enforcing (Bogdan Bogdanovic aside). Per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski just this side of vague, it seems the pieces are already in place for a sign-and-trade between the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors, sending Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa (and maybe more?) to Toronto, with Kyle Lowry going to Miami.