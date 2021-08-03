Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

FTSE 100 edges higher as Sensex reclaims 53,000 and Wall Street tumbles on Covid fears

By Stuti Mishra and Ben Chapman
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCnB0_0bFxW8xv00

London’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Tuesday morning, following gains in the previous session.

The index was up 4 points in early trading at 7,081.72 following a 49-point gain on Monday, buoyed by mining stocks and positive company earnings.

Mining companies Anglo American, Rio Tinto, Antofagasta, BHP Group were among the top gainers, while Melrose Industries surged the most at 5 per cent.

Meanwhile, some mergers and acquisitions helped the domestically focused FTSE 250 to push to new heights with 259 points, or 1.1 per cent gains at 23,208.

Indian stock market benchmarks opened higher on Tuesday despite poor cues from Asian and the US markets as banking and consumer stocks advanced. BSE Sensex reclaimed the 53,000 level while NSE’s Nifty 50 is close to 16,000.

Asian stocks traded lower following the US peers, with Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng trading deep in the red, while South Korea’s Kospi and Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite remained nearly flat in the half of the session.

Stocks on Wall Street witnessed sell-off in the later hours of trading sessions as worries of rising Covid -19 cases gripped investors once again, overshadowing a strong second-quarter earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by a hundred points, while S&P 500 slipped 0.2 per cent. Tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gave up its early gains to close near the flatline.

The seven-day average of daily coronavirus cases in the US reached 72,790 on Friday, surpassing the peak seen last summer, CNBC reported CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky as saying.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

205K+
Followers
97K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Wall Street#Ftse#Nse#Anglo American#Bhp Group#Melrose Industries#Indian#Asian#Bse Sensex#Nse#Nifty 50#Hang Seng#Shanghai Composite#Nasdaq Composite#Cnbc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ slightly down

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are tipped to open higher on Monday, tracking a strong Wall Street session on Friday after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report, while investors remain upbeat as corporate earnings season speeds up. The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 63.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.4% at a record high of 7,538.4 on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.05% to 12,763.7 in early trade. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
WorldNECN

Asia-Pacific Markets Struggle for Gains as Investors Focus on Covid Situation

SINGAPORE — Australian shares traded near flat early Monday as investors focus on the Covid-19 situation in the country. The benchmark ASX 200 rose fractionally to 7,543.70. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7332 against the greenback, down 0.29%. The Aussie fell from levels above $0.7400 following a resurgent dollar Friday on the back of strong nonfarm payrolls data.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Flash crash rattles gold markets as Bitcoin holds strong

Gold prices have tanked during the Monday morning Asian trading session, compounding losses accumulated over the past week. On August 9, the price of gold quickly fell to its lowest level since March as a flash crash drove prices below $1,700/oz. According to Tradingview, the price of the precious yellow...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans edge higher on strong Chinese demand

CANBERRA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, as strong demand from China underpinned prices. Corn edged lower amid a broad commodity sell-off, while wheat rose due to concerns about global supplies. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares rise on IT boost, Mahindra leads gains

BENGALURU, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, boosted by information technology stocks, while automaker Mahindra & Mahindra led gains on the back of posting a quarterly profit last week. By 0401 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.39% to 16,300.95 and the benchmark S&P BSE...
Stocksraleighnews.net

Equity indices trade higher, FMCG and IT stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices gained marginally during early hours on Monday amid mixed global cues with IT stocks witnessing buying interest. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 220 points or 0.41 per cent at 54,498 while the Nifty 50 ticked higher...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from week low as investors unwind dollar bets

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced on Monday from its lowest in more than a week against the dollar, as some investors took profit from their long dollar positions after strong U.S. jobs data. The dollar climbed against major peers, as a jump in U.S. payrolls prompted traders to position for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Strength in the greenback dragged the central bank's daily yuan guidance rate lower. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4840 per dollar, 215 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4625, the weakest since July 29. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4769 at midday, 76 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It touched a low of 6.4880 on Friday, the weakest level since July 29. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai, sees the dollar index trading narrowly after U.S. non-farm payrolls as the market was still unclear when the Federal Reserve would announce tapering of pandemic stimulus. Sun maintained his forecast for the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar for the near time, with some upside risks to the Chinese currency. Several currency traders attributed the bounce in the yuan on Monday morning to profit-taking orders on dollars from some corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts. Meanwhile, the market's focus was starting to switch to Fed officials' comments at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month and Beijing's signals on policy after recent data pointed to an economic slowdown in China. Some analysts believe a Fed tapering could restrain China's monetary easing. Although markets have not reached a consensus on the yuan's outlook, Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pile pressure on the yuan. Monetary easing in China may add more downside risks and trigger capital outflows, a trader at a Chinese bank said. China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, data showed, but export growth unexpectedly slowed last month following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. "Taking the virus spread in China into account and softening overseas exports demand, China growth momentum is subjected to downside bias and the PBOC-Fed monetary policy divergence will probably pressure the RMB exchange rate, in our view," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.8, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4757 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.484 6.4625 -0.33% Spot yuan 6.4769 6.4845 0.12% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.79% Spot change since 2005 27.78% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.55 98.42 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.8 92.871 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4757 0.02% * Offshore 6.6509 -2.51% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australian dollar soft as sentiment hit by lockdowns, commodity prices

SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar eased slightly against a broadly stronger greenback on Monday, as lower commodity prices and continued lockdowns in the country hurt sentiment, while the Kiwi also came under selling pressure but had recovered by midday. Lower prices for iron ore, one of Australia’s...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

FTSE 100 slips as energy, banking stocks drag

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Aug 6 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 fell on Friday, dragged by weakness in heavyweight energy and banking stocks, with investors weighing the effects of inflation growth and a rise in global cases of COVID-19.
MarketsForexTV.com

US 10-year Treasury Yield Tumble amid Covid Fears, Global Stocks Rally

US 10-year Treasury yield has plunged dramatically from 1.776 (high placed on March 28) to 1.2520. Benchmark 10-year Treasury Yield rose and reached 4.63% on Friday. What’s tumbling US 10-year treasury yield & boosting global stocks? – Find out below. Lately, global investors have sought shelter in safe-haven assets such as gold and bond funds … Continued.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures flat with focus on July jobs report

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow up 0.07%, S&P up 0.03%, Nasdaq down 0.13%. Aug 6 (Reuters) - Trading in U.S. stock index futures was subdued on Friday, as investors waited for the jobs report for July amid concerns that rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant could hurt the economic recovery.
Financial Reportsmoneyweek.com

HSBC’s profits surge – but will the share price?

Last year HSBC took “billions of dollars” in loan losses, say Stephen Morris and Tabby Kinder in the Financial Times. Now it has announced an “almost fivefold rise in second-quarter earnings as the global economic outlook brightened”. Pre-tax profits “surged” from $1.1bn last year to $5.1bn in 2021, while the group “cancelled a further $300m of credit provisions”.
Businessinvesting.com

Wall Street muted on jobs growth as inflation, Delta fears weigh

BOSTON (Reuters) -A positive jobs report spurred Wall Street to push some stocks and Treasuries higher on Friday, but investor optimism was tempered by looming inflation, a potential decline in Federal Reserve stimulus and the coronavirus' Delta variant. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs in July after rising 938,000 in...
MarketsShareCast

London close: Stocks mixed after forecast-beating US payrolls report

London stocks finished in a mixed state on Friday, as traders spent the afternoon digesting a payrolls report out of the United States which saw growth ahead of expectations. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.04% at 7,122.95, while the FTSE 250 closed 0.21% weaker at 23,456.16. It was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy