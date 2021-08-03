Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manitowoc, WI

Obsessed: A Guided Walk Through Barb Bundy-Jost's “American Gothic”

manitowoc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollector and Aficionado of All Things Wacky & Tacky, Barb Bundy-Jost, will guide attendees through her "Collection Obsession" exhibition on Wednesday, August 4, from 5-6:30 PM, in Manitowoc Public Library’s Balkansky Community Room. Barb will be providing details as to where and how she came to acquire her abundant "American Gothic" collection. She'll also be giving a brief history of Grant Wood's painting and providing gentle guidance for folks to create their own version of the painting, either with a coloring sheet or drawing one on their own.

www.manitowoc.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Wood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Gothic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy