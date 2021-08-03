Obsessed: A Guided Walk Through Barb Bundy-Jost's “American Gothic”

Collector and Aficionado of All Things Wacky & Tacky, Barb Bundy-Jost, will guide attendees through her "Collection Obsession" exhibition on Wednesday, August 4, from 5-6:30 PM, in Manitowoc Public Library’s Balkansky Community Room. Barb will be providing details as to where and how she came to acquire her abundant "American Gothic" collection. She'll also be giving a brief history of Grant Wood's painting and providing gentle guidance for folks to create their own version of the painting, either with a coloring sheet or drawing one on their own.