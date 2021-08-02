Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

The best student laptops 2021: all the best options for school and college

By Matt Hanson
TechRadar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe studious members of your family deserve the best student laptops, but choosing one isn’t exactly easy. Especially the best college laptops need to meet more requirements than portables for your average user while keeping the price affordable for college students. Those with loaded parents could always choose one of the best laptops on offer. However, many college students already have enough expenses to deal with – tuition, books, house, student insurance – without having to worry about paying for a big purchase.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Best Laptops#Apple Laptops#Windows Laptops#New Laptops#Macbook Air Lrb M1#Google Pixelbook Go 3#A6#Intel Celeron N3350#N3450 Graphics#Fhd#Hp Chromebook#Gen Intel Core M3#Intel Pentium Gold#Ieee#Qualcomm#Lte#Acer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
Related
ComputersDigital Trends

The Dell XPS 13 laptop is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When buying a new laptop, you want to buy the best. Right now, that’s easy to do thanks to the Dell XPS 13 being available for just $700 at Dell for a strictly limited time only. Ordinarily priced at $900, you can save $200 right now on a fantastic laptop that will keep you happy for a long time to come. You’ll need to be fast though. As with all Dell deals, stock at this price is limited. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.
ComputersDigital Trends

The best HP laptop just got a massive price cut — but not for long

If you’re looking for a new laptop, and a 2-in-1 convertible device sounds pretty appealing, you’re going to love this HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop deal we’ve just spotted. As part of the HP 72 Hour Flash Sale, you can pick up a stylish and practical HP Spectre x360 laptop for just $900, saving you $150 on the usual price. This is a great time to enjoy the rich benefits of a laptop that also doubles up as a tablet, all for a lot less than usual. You’ll need to be quick, though, as this sale is only available for a strictly limited time only.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Walmart has this Lenovo Chromebook for only $159 today

With back-to-school days approaching, there could be no better time to investigate these Chromebook deals. Chromebooks provide cheap and effective solutions to everyday computing needs — at school, work, and at home — and right now at Walmart, you can get a 14-inch Lenovo S330 Chromebook for only $159. That’s not only a very low price, it’s $80 off its regular price of $239. What are you waiting for?
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away the Inspiron 15 laptop in back-to-school sale

The start of the new school year is fast approaching, and if you’re among the students or parents who are looking for laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you check out Dell laptop deals. Dell’s laptops are reliable and durable, and they’re more affordable through discounts like Dell’s $270 price cut for the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus, bringing the laptop’s price down to just $580 from its original price of $850.
ComputersDigital Trends

Don’t skip this Dell XPS deal if you’re looking for a back-to-school laptop

If you’re looking for a new laptop that will accompany you through the upcoming school year, you should start your search by browsing the laptop deals that are within your budget. For dependable laptops that will be able to keep up with your daily schoolwork, it’s highly recommended that you place Dell XPS deals at the top of your list. This includes the Dell XPS 13, which is on sale from Dell with a $150 discount that brings its price down to $800 from its original price of $950.
TechnologyWFMZ-TV Online

What the Tech? Best laptops for teens

Not every student needs their own laptop. But by the time they're in middle school, a computer for homework is more important. But there are lots of choices. Don't pay too much. Middle and high school-age students may ask for a MacBook Pro, but do they really need it? Probably not.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Start your new school semester with up to $400 off a Lenovo laptop at Best Buy

If you need a laptop for school, check out this sale on Lenovo computers at Best Buy that can save you between $100 and $400 depending on the model. Many of the options are already discounted, and if you're a student you can save even more. To sign up for Student Deals you'll just need to sign in with your regular Best Buy account (free with just an email required), and then you'll want to go to this page and fill out your student information. Once that's done you can immediately begin saving.
ComputersTom's Guide

Best Dell laptop sales and deals in August 2021

The best Dell laptop sales and deals offer you a chance to pick up a laptop from the manufacturer's excellent range for a surprisingly low price. With the continued popularity of both remote learning and working from home, laptops have never been more in demand. This means that cheap laptop deals are in abundance right now as retailers are locked in fierce competition to offer the lowest price in town.
Technologylaptopmag.com

These are the 8 best gadgets for students — back-to-school tech you need

Going back to school won't be the same for every student, but what doesn't change is the importance of returning to your desk (or Zoom room) with the right tech. Laptops, tablets, backpacks and storage drives are some of the gadgets that students (or parents) should invest in as they enter a new term. This year, given the shift to remote learning, gadgets like webcams and mice are more important than ever.
ComputersCNET

Best 15-inch gaming and work laptop for 2021

It used to be that American buyers gravitated toward 15 inches as a middle-ground size between pricey 17-inch laptops and smaller, less powerful 13-inch models, while consumers outside the US favored 14-inch computers. But this has shifted over the last year, as manufacturers like HP, Acer, Lenovo and Asus have significantly broadened their laptop offerings -- and marketing efforts -- with more flagship 14-inch models, and I admit I'm more partial to them. The best 14- and 15-inch laptops strike a balance between size, performance and price.
EducationPosted by
Teen Vogue

12 Best Backpacks on Amazon for College and High School

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With classes going back to IRL this fall, your back-to-school shopping list is probably miles long. One thing you absolutely shouldn't forget? One of the best backpacks on Amazon to make sure you can carry your laptop and school supplies from class to class effortlessly.
ElectronicsWired

The 14 Best Weekend Deals on Smartphones, Laptops, and Audio

If you've managed to snag yourself some time in the great outdoors this weekend, hats off to you. Like the hero of a Gary Paulsen book, you've temporarily thrown off the oppressive shackles of indoor life and escaped to the wilderness. For those of you riding out wildfire smoke or heat waves, we feel your pain. As expert as we've become at spending time inside our homes over the last year, it gets stale and boring after a while. You may as well make home more tolerable and exciting with a new toy or three. It's all indoor tech this weekend with deals on smartphones, earbuds, and things with screens.
Collegeslaptopmag.com

Best college student discounts and deals to take advantage of right now

Good news for college students, parents and teachers bargain shopping this back to school season. Several retailers offer exclusive student discounts — some of which can be stacked with discounted prices. Just about every retailer holds back to school savings events during the August and September when students return to...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

The best touchscreen laptops in 2021

The best touchscreen laptops have responsive, accurate screens that make swiping and tapping your way through work or play feel natural. Their displays are bright and vibrant, and they're often mounted on a 360-degree hinge that lets them flip over for use as tablets. Touchscreen laptops have improved by leaps...
Computerslaptopmag.com

Best Alienware laptops in 2021

The best Alienware laptops showcase the dedication of Dell’s subsidiary to create some of the most premium gaming devices on the market. Alienware has been a constant presence in the gaming laptop scene since its inception, and few others have been as consistent in offering the type of quality that Alienware has become synonymous with. Dell’s acquisition of Alienware in 2006 hasn’t hindered that reputation and has instead seen the manufacturer trim up the form of its previously chunky machines — blending style and power with impressive results. These are the best gaming laptops around.
Computerslaptopmag.com

Now is the best time to buy a laptop — Here is why

Your timing makes a world of difference when shopping for a new laptop when on a strict budget. Outside of the holidays, one of the best times of the year to buy a laptop for less is during the back-to-school season. We're in mid-summer and back-to-school sales are in full...
Computersxda-developers

These are the best laptops for creators: Dell, Acer, MSI, and more

Laptops have become immensely powerful in the past few years, allowing users to achieve all sorts of tasks. With Intel finally releasing the new Tiger Lake-H series of CPUs, OEMs have updated their machines to deliver the highest performance possible. Today we are going to take a look at some of the best laptops suited for creators. Whether you’re a 3D artist, videographer, or video game broadcaster, there’s a notebook for everyone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy