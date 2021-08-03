Doug Miles Named Interim Director of Institutional Research and Assessment
Doug Miles, formerly a research associate in the Office of Institutional Research and Assessment at the U of A, has been named the interim executive director of the office. As interim director, Miles is responsible for coordinating state and federal reporting, collecting university data to support assessment and accreditation and working with offices across campus to ensure data meets state and federal requirements, among other duties. He replaces Gary Gunderman, who is assuming the role of interim registrar.news.uark.edu
