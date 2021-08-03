Google Pixel 6 comes with the first AI-inspired custom-built Tensor SoC
With the new custom-built Tensor SoC, Google aims to make the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro series the ultimate AI and machine learning enabled phone for Pixel users. Most importantly, Tensor is the first custom-built SoC specifically made for Pixel phones. These new Pixels come with a refreshed design and are even more powerful, thanks to the Tensor SoC. Additionally, the phone also upgrades the rear camera system and makes it pack a bunch of features in the all-new camera bar. While the Pro comes with a light polished aluminum frame, the Google Pixel 6 has an iconic matte aluminum finish. In fact, the Material You design language announced at Google I/O will make the Pixel feel extremely natural with the new SoC chip. Finally, with Tensor’s new security core and Titan M2, Pixel 6 will also have more layers of hardware security.thegadgetflow.com
