Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Nia Jax Cut Open On Tonight’s RAW

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNia Jax wore a crimson mask during tonight’s WWE RAW from Chicago. RAW featured Jax going up against Rhea Ripley, their first time wrestling each other in singles action. At one point Jax had Ripley up for a powerbomb, but Ripley slid out and turned that into a takedown. Jax suffered a cut near her eye on Ripley’s way down to the mat, and immediately started to bleed. Jax immediately started bleeding and one half of her face was covered in blood. She continued to bleed for the next several minutes of the match, and at one point appeared to wave the referee off when he offered assistance.

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Will Mahoney
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Nia Jax
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mat#Combat#Nia Jax Cut Open On#Wwe Raw#Superkicked Jax#Skullsmedia Com#Gifskull#Wrestlingcovers#Brutusmaximus#Women S Champions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE RAW News – What Happened After The Show?, Nia Jax Busted Open

Following this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, The New Day defeated Bobby Lashley & MVP in a dark match to send the crowd home happy. Chalk up another one for Nia Jax, y’all! During this week’s episode of RAW, Jax was busted open the hard way during her match with Rhea Ripley. The injury occurred when Ripley slipped out of a powerbomb attempt and went into a sunset flip.
WWE411mania.com

Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.2.21

Everyone! It’s finally here! MY FREAKING COLLECTION OF POETRY!!! Y’all, if you love me, please, head over to my site and buy it! Leave a note when purchasing that says “411,” and I’ll send a special bonus exclusive to YOU GUYS!. I am so freaking excited about this shit, guys....
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Raw Review 7.26.21

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. It’s time to find out how bad Raw can get this week, which tends to be the new low every week. Last week’s show was one of the biggest head scratchers I’ve seen in a very long time and it could be terrifying to see just how low things can get. We are less than a month away from Summerslam and it’s time to build things up. Let’s get to it.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

TAELER: Raw Women's Championship Added To SummerSlam

It's official! The Raw Women's Championship Title will be on the line in a Triple Threat Match up at SummerSlam. At the helm of this announcement riding a monstrous wave of newly gained momentum is Nikki A.S.H. Fast on the heels of her huge career shifting win at Money in the Bank is her following through with that win and cashing in! Let the countdown begin towards the biggest WWE PPV of the summer - SummerSlam...
WWEfox32chicago.com

WWE's Monday Night Raw heading to Rosemont

CHICAGO - The world of professional wrestling is on its way to Rosemont next week. Allstate Arena will be hosting WWE Monday Night Raw. "Chicago's rowdy," said Monday Night Raw Star Rhea Ripley ahead of her August 2 appearance at Allstate Arena. Wrestling fans can expect to see a line...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 8/2 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Goldberg chomps gun in Lashley’s face and yells, Omos pins Riddle clean, Nikki pins Charlotte, C.M. Punk chants, Lee pins Kross, Ripley bloodies Jax (23 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw in Chicago, Ill. including Goldberg chomps gun in Bobby Lashley’s face and yells, Omos pins Riddle clean, Nikki pins Charlotte, C.M. Punk chants, Keith Lee pins Karrion Kross, Rhea Ripley bloodies Nia Jax, and more.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Is On Only Fans After Sad Arrest

It was noted recently that the former WWE star Sunny (Tammy Lynn Sytch) been released from jail after spending a year. She had been earning huge money on OnlyFans platform and had boasted a staggering six figures a month. Brock Lesnar ‘Freaked Out’ WWE Star’s Mom. However, things have changed...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Rey Mysterio Daughter ‘Breakup’ On Smackdown Leaks

WWE star Rey Mysterio and his family was involved in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins. It also saw Murphy and Rey’s daughter Aalyah have a romantic angle, and a canceled Smackdown breakup angle has leaked. Murphy had turned against Rollins to join Mysterios but during an interview with Sean...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg Winner Leaks?

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley could be squaring off against Goldberg at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. The former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo recently opened up on the possible match and reckoned that Goldberg should not challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship. Linda McMahon Returns To WWE With John Cena.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Girlfriend ‘Gone’ From WWE

The former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, who is the girlfriend of Bray Wyatt was first introduced to fans through the Total Divas reality television show. She never became a performer in the ring but became a ring announcer instead and she announced many stars before and after their matches.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Konnor Reveals That He Officiated Sasha Banks’ Wedding

Former WWE Superstar Konnor of The Ascension officiated Sasha Banks’ real-life wedding. During a recent appearance on “Da Call Up Podcast”, Konnor commented on becoming a notary. He said,. “For whatever reason, I wanted to become a notary. So I got my notary license, and my wife became an officiant...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt AEW Debut Spoiled In Photo?

Bray Wyatt’s tattoo artist Kyle A. Scarborough is hinting at his AEW debut. A fan asked, “I hope that your work is still featured on television no matter what happens in the future I think you did amazing work with Bray and whoever you work with is only going to benefit from your talent. I hope this is not the end of Bray only a new beginning.” Kyle responded, “It will be.” He posted an AEW GIF.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Real Name Exposed On Smackdown

John Cena revealed Roman Reigns’ real name was Joe on Smackdown during an opening promo. Roman Reigns real name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i. Michael Cole Shouts Out Fired Star On Smackdown. When you’re a top star within WWE, it’s almost a sure thing that rumors will be flying about you...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Sad ‘Medical Issue’ Leaks

WWE recently released “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt that certainly shocked many fans. Wyatt had last wrestled at WrestleMania 37 when he lost to Randy Orton. Though he appeared on the subsequent episode of WWE Raw with a new Firefly Fun House, after that, he was taken off of the programming.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt New Name In AEW Revealed?

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy