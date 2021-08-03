Nia Jax Cut Open On Tonight’s RAW

Nia Jax wore a crimson mask during tonight’s WWE RAW from Chicago. RAW featured Jax going up against Rhea Ripley, their first time wrestling each other in singles action. At one point Jax had Ripley up for a powerbomb, but Ripley slid out and turned that into a takedown. Jax suffered a cut near her eye on Ripley’s way down to the mat, and immediately started to bleed. Jax immediately started bleeding and one half of her face was covered in blood. She continued to bleed for the next several minutes of the match, and at one point appeared to wave the referee off when he offered assistance.