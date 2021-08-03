SpareBank 1 SMN: Presentation of 2nd Quarter 2021 accounts

Company reports strong quarterly and year-to-date earnings and stable asset quality. $1.027 million net income for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021. PEMBROKE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Lumbee Guaranty Bank ('Lumbee' or 'Bank') (OTCQX:LUMB), reported net income of $1,027,000, or earnings per share of $0.30, compared to net income of $345,000, or earnings per share of $0.10, for the same period in 2020. For the six-month period ended as of the same date, Lumbee reported net income of $2.089 million in 2021, or earnings per share of $0.62, compared to net income of $1.067 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, or earnings per share of $0.31. The primary causes of the increase in net income compared to prior periods were increased net interest income and a reversal of loan loss provision due to improving asset quality.