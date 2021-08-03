US FDA grants Priority Review to Roche's Tecentriq as adjuvant treatment for certain people with early non-small cell lung cancer

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) - Get Report, a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it has entered into a clinical supply agreement with Roche. Under the agreement, Syros will supply SY-5609, its highly selective and potent oral inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7), for a combination dosing cohort in Roche's ongoing Phase 1/1b INTRINSIC trial, which is evaluating multiple targeted therapies or immunotherapy, including atezolizumab, as single agents or in rational specified combinations in molecularly defined subsets of colorectal cancer (CRC) patients.