US FDA grants Priority Review to Roche's Tecentriq as adjuvant treatment for certain people with early non-small cell lung cancer
Application is being reviewed under the US FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review pilot programme. Based on results of the Phase III IMpower010 study, presented at ASCO, that showed adjuvant Tecentriq improved disease-free survival...www.streetinsider.com
