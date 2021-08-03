Gov. Holcomb says no incentive to get vaccinated against COVID in Indiana
If you haven’t gotten the COVID vaccination yet, don’t count on a financial incentive to do it. President Biden has suggested states use federal pandemic relief money to give people 100 dollars for getting the shot. Governor Holcomb says he’s happy to see the White House looking for ways to boost vaccinations and says he’ll review the idea, but he says it’s not fair to the people he says did the right thing and got the shot early.www.953mnc.com
