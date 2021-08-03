Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Gov. Holcomb says no incentive to get vaccinated against COVID in Indiana

By Network Indiana
95.3 MNC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t gotten the COVID vaccination yet, don’t count on a financial incentive to do it. President Biden has suggested states use federal pandemic relief money to give people 100 dollars for getting the shot. Governor Holcomb says he’s happy to see the White House looking for ways to boost vaccinations and says he’ll review the idea, but he says it’s not fair to the people he says did the right thing and got the shot early.

www.953mnc.com

Comments / 73

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
State
Missouri State
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vaccinations#Covid#The White House#Purdue#Hoosiers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Indiana

The U.S. has reported more than 33.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Jul 15, 2021. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Kentucky StateWSMV

Gov. Beshear changes KY mask guidelines following CDC updates

FRANKFORT, KY, (WSMV) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced their updated precautions in response to the CDC's new recommendations regarding masks and vaccines. Gov. Beshear announced that Kentucky's safety is his first priority, and as such, recommends that masks and vaccines are the answer to COVID. “With the delta variant...
Kokomo Perspective

This is the Worst County to Live in Indiana

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
Indianapolis, IN963xke.com

Holcomb extends coronavirus emergency order for 18th time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Add another month to Indiana’s coronavirus emergency order. On Thursday, Governor Holcomb extended the order that makes it easier for the state to deal with the coronavirus for the 18th time. The order no longer contains any sort of mask requirement or limits on businesses but...
Indiana StateWCPO

Inside one of Indiana's least-vaccinated counties

Only 16 people came to Tuesday’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Franklin County, Indiana. It was a coup compared to past efforts. The Franklin County Fair reeled in only 33 attendees willing to be vaccinated over the course of its three days, illustrating the struggle to administer shots in Indiana’s second least-vaccinated county.
Indiana StateWTVW

Indiana State Fair closed for extensive cleaning

(WEHT)– For the first time ever the Indiana State Fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Organizers are spending those days doing extensive cleaning. If you are headed to the fairgrounds, you might notice it looks a bit different than year’s past. With the Delta variant cases on the rise, sanitizing stations and vaccinations sites are placed throughout the fair. Also, there are no park and ride shuttles services this year.
Indiana Stateindianapublicradio.org

COVID-19 Spread Rapidly Increasing In Indiana

The spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 continues an alarming trend of increased infections in the state. Wednesday the Indiana Department of Health reported 1,248 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new COVID deaths, and a seven-day positivity rate of 6.5 percent, up from 6.3 percent on Tuesday. Delaware County reported...
Public HealthIdaho8.com

Covid-19 travel restrictions state by state

Total cases of Covid-19 reached around the 35.2 million mark in the United States by early August 2021. Domestic US travel picked up considerably in the summer of 2021. Very few states had travel restrictions as we entered August. Despite all the eliminated restrictions, new troubles have emerged. The combination...
Indiana Statecbs4indy.com

Days into school year, some Indiana school districts have dozens of students in quarantine

ANDERSON, Ind. – We’re only a few days into the school year for some students, and already multiple Indiana districts are reporting dozens of students in quarantine. Anderson Community Schools reported 11 COVID-19 cases and 47 students total in quarantine as of last Friday, with those numbers expected to grow once the district releases this week’s numbers, according to Brad Meadows, district and community engagement director.
Indiana StateKokomo Perspective

Indiana governor extends public health emergency order

(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday extended his public health emergency order through the end of August as coronavirus cases in the state continue to increase. The emergency order, which was set to expire July 31, does not include a mask mandate or place limits on...
Indiana StateWISH-TV

Indiana landlords rush to court as CDC eviction moratorium ends

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As President Biden urges states to implement their own eviction bans, saying the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cannot issue another moratorium, Indiana leaders are bracing for a flood of eviction filings this week that could leave thousands of families homeless. Monday was the first...
Illinois StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Gov. Pritzker to Give COVID Update

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will give a COVID-19 update Wednesday, his office says. Meanwhile, Chicago's top doctor said she went undercover at Lollapalooza last weekend to see how the festival was enforcing COVID-19 precautions and administering vaccines. And Chicago has added five states and Puerto Rico to its travel advisory, recommending...
Indiana StatePosted by
The Evening News

New COVID cases climb in Indiana

INDIANA — The state's new COVID-19 cases continue to climb, as instances of the Delta variant increase in samples taken from positive cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday 1,899 new cases the previous day, for a total of 779,317 since last March. Clark County has a total of 13,847 cases, 60 new, and Floyd has 23 new of the total 8,184.
Indiana StateMyWabashValley.com

COVID-19 in Indiana: 2,058 new cases, 9 additional deaths reported Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Friday reported 2,058 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 781,326. To date, 13,624 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of nine from the previous day. Another 430 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Indiana StateMartinsville Reporter-Times

As delta spreads 'like wildfire,' this is the state of vaccinations in Indiana

As the delta variant of the novel coronavirus spreads across Indiana and elsewhere, health officials are doubling down on the all-too familiar call to action:. "Get vaccinated," said Shandy Dearth, director of undergraduate epidemiology education at IUPUI's Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health. But despite the delta variant —...

Comments / 73

Community Policy