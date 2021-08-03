Lack of workers, high tuition remain problem in child care industry

The Covid-19 pandemic forced Adeola Oyekola to shut down her home childcare business, and after reopening at half-capacity in February, the fast-spreading Delta variant may force her to close again. That would force her clients to find other options so they can continue working. "I have my own children, and no one really knows what is going to happen next," Oyekola told AFP. The arrival of Covid-19 vaccines has allowed US businesses to rehire more than half of the 22 million workers laid off as the pandemic began, but many mothers are not returning to the workforce, according to experts and data.