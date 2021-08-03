Cancel
Lack of workers, high tuition remain problem in child care industry

By Rick Green Granite State News Collaborative
The Eagle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two big problems in the child care industry — high tuition costs and a lack of workers. But the way Jackie Cowell sees it, workforce is the bigger problem. “Without that you don’t even have child care, even if you can afford it,” said Cowell, executive director of the nonprofit Early Learning NH. “First you have to make sure that it actually exists and that you have spots for people, and then work on the affordability.”

