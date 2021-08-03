Cancel
Footage Of CM Punk & Bray Wyatt Chants At RAW In Chicago

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s WWE RAW crowd at the Allstate Arena in Chicago responded to various segments with chants for CM Punk and Bray Wyatt. The Punk chants actually began before RAW hit the air, during the pre-show WWE Main Event taping, as seen in the clip below. The Punk chants continued during the RAW broadcast, and caused Damian Priest to react during his MizTV appearance. The “we want Wyatt!” chants came during an in-ring segment with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, which led to their SummerSlam match being confirmed. It appeared WWE did their best to block out the Wyatt chants.

