A Trip to Boston’s Literary District: Visiting Louisa May Alcott’s Beacon Hill Haunts
Boston is a city rich in literary history that many famous writers including Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry James, and Henry David Thoreau once called home. But as I embarked on my short journey to my state’s capital city, I had one woman in mind: Louisa May Alcott. Though she is often associated with the Concord, Massachusetts “Orchard House” that inspired her most famous novel Little Women.www.literarytraveler.com
Comments / 0