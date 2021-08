LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced an arrest in a possible threat to a Los Angeles MTA rail line. Frederick Brown was taken into custody on suspicion of being in possession of Molotov cocktails and pipe bombs. Firearm and knife seized from Frederick Brown, who was arrested and stands accused of putting explosive devices on an MTA platform. Authorities said that he admitted to placing the explosives at an MTA Redline platform near Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard. Brown, according to police, was armed with a gun and wanted for a parole violation. So far, no motive has been established, but officials said that Brown told them he was being stalked by street gangs and was defending himself. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.