Manchester Township, NJ

Cliffside Park Man Drowned In “Crystal Lake” On ASARCO Site

 4 days ago
MANCHESTER, NJ (OCEAN)—A visit to a popular privately-owned 7000-acre tract of land in Manchester on Sunday afternoon ended tragically for a 22-year-old Cliffside Park man, Jimy Sadan Gomez-Estrada unlawfully visited the Heritage Mineral property on Sunday and attempted to swim in the lake with another individual around 6:30 pm. The two swimmers went into distress and the other individual was pulled from the water by a passerby, however, they were unable to reach Gomez-Estrada. Gomez-Estrada was subsequently pulled from the water by another passerby and lifesaving measures were initiated at the scene. Gomez-Estrada was transported to Community Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The preliminary investigation indicates the drowning to be accidental.

