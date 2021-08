A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCGLY. BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.