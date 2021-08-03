Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

New Zealand's Carrington wins two kayak sprint gold

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNOjY_0bFxM7rw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNQcm_0bFxM7rw00

Lisa Carrington stood on a windy podium to accept her latest gold medal for a kayak sprint race she has dominated for more than a decade.

But any celebrations would have to wait. The New Zealander still had another one to win about an hour later.

Carrington opened her medal march at the Tokyo Games with a pair of victories Tuesday, first in the single 200, and then the double 500 with teammate Caitlin Regal, on the opening day of kayak and canoe sprint medal events.

Carrington came to Tokyo as a medal favorite in four events and the 32-year-old Kiwi made the first two look even easier than expected.

She got to open with the 200, an event she has owned at the Olympics and the world championships since 2012, and made a breeze of what could have been a physically and mentally punishing day in the heat, wind and choppy waves. Carrington had to race four times Tuesday in the semifinals and finals of both events.

“It was about the psychology, the mental approach. To do those four races today, it was a big ask,” Carrington said.

Her third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the 200 began with a bolt out of the start. She built a lead of half a boat length barely 50 meters into the race and cruised from there to beat Teresa Portela of Spain by 0.76 seconds. Portela's silver medal at the age of 39 was her first medal in six Olympics.

“She is one of the greatest. She showed us this today,” bronze medalist of Emma Aastrand Jorgensen said of Carrington. “I hope she will retire soon so we can be there as well, but I will keep fighting.”

Carrington and Regal were just as dominant in the 500, the last race of the day, and beat the silver-medal boat of Poland by nearly a full second. Carrington is scheduled race the 500 single and fours later this week.

New Zealand has been a power on the waters of the Sea Forest Waterway since the Olympics began. The Kiwis won five rowing medals, three gold, last week.

“It really made us excited to come here and do this water justice as well,” Regal said. “It’s pretty special."

Cuba's win in the men's canoe double 1,000 was the upset of the day. Germany had won the event at five of the previous seven Olympics and Sebastian Brendel had been in the German boat for gold medals in 2012 and 2016.

The race developed into a battle between Cuba and China over the final 500 meters. Cuban teammates Serguey Torres Madrigal and Fernando Dayan Jorge Enriquez edged across the line to win by 0.2 seconds.

“This moment, time stopped, time went so slow," Torres Madrigal said. “The pain is in the body but I tried to keep my mind clear to the finish.”

The Cuban duo had won silver at the world championships in 2019 but the country hadn’t earned a medal in this event at the Olympics since 2000. Germany won bronze to earn a medal in the event for the eighth consecutive Olympics.

“Conditions here were extreme. Really windy, really hot,” Brendel said. ”Unfortunately not a gold, but we’re happy with this bronze."

Hungary finished 1-2 in the men's kayak 1,000 as Balint Kopasz dominated the final 250 meters to pull away for the gold medal. Adam Varga finished second.

Kopasz came in as the reigning world champion and was locked in a tough battle with Fernando Pimenta of Portugal over the first 750 meters before his final push to the win. Varga edged Pimenta by 0.047 seconds at the finish for the silver medal.

———

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

362K+
Followers
94K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Carrington
Person
Fernando Pimenta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#The New Zealander#Kiwis#German#Cuban#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Cuba
Country
Portugal
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Kayak
Country
Spain
Country
New Zealand
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

British boxer Ben Whittaker REFUSES to wear his silver medal on the podium and stuffs it into his pocket, then relents and reluctantly holds it up as three rivals hug and smile for the cameras with medals around their necks

A British boxer stunned an Olympic audience tonight when he refused point-blank to wear his medal on the podium. Ben Whittaker kept his head down throughout the ceremony and when his name was announced he collected his silver and stuffed it into his pocket as his fellow medallists looked on.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
SportsWGRZ TV

US women open with beach volleyball win

TOKYO, Japan — Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman cruised to a straight-set victory over China in their Olympic opener. Ross is making her third appearance in the Summer Games with her third different partner. She’s already won a silver medal and a bronze. Klineman is making her Olympic debut. They’re among the favorites for the gold medal in Tokyo.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
SportsNBC Sports

Track Legend Carl Lewis Calls US Men's Relay a ‘Total Embarrassment'

Carl Lewis, a decorated former United States track star with nine Olympic gold medals to his name, didn’t mince words after watching the U.S. team fail to qualify in the 4×100 relay event in Tokyo on Thursday. “The USA team did everything wrong in the men’s relay,” Lewis wrote on...
SportsNBC Sports

Tokyo Updates: USWNT Brings Home Bronze; Nageotte Vaults To Gold

The sun is up in Day 13 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and Team USA has plenty of opportunity to increase its lead on the medal count board. Team USA’s Alix Klineman and April Ross beat Switzerland in the beach volleyball semifinals, the women’s Olympic golf tournament resumed in Tokyo, and the track and field competition continued.
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021: Mexico softball team tosses uniforms in Olympic Village trash

The Mexican Olympic Committee expressed disappointment that its softball team appeared to have left the Olympic Games this week with bedding from the Olympic Village rather than with the players' official uniforms and apparel, which were reportedly found in the trash. "It's regrettable that they left behind the uniforms in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy