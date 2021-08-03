Cancel
Greenville, NC

Fannie C. Croom

Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFannie C. Croom, 92, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Mrs. Croom, a native of Greene County, was the daughter of Sam and Collie Cole. She lived most of her life in Greenville and Pitt County and worked at College View Cleaners for 32 years. She loved to garden, baking and taking food to the sick. Mrs. Croom was a member of First Christian Church and Christian Women’s Fellowship. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Croom was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, in 2002. She is survived by her: sister, Callie Cole Leggett; brother, Bobby Cole; and special nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.

www.reflector.com

