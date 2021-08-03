Starke County councilman loses suit after being removed from governing body
A Starke County councilman, who publicly pledged to expel certain racial and religious minorities from the county, has been removed from the governing body. Thomas A. DeCola is a North Judson Republican. Court documents say at 2018 Association of Indiana Counties conference, DeCola told participants he was an “active member of the Aryan Brotherhood” and that “n—-s and Jews were no longer going to be allowed in Starke County.”www.953mnc.com
