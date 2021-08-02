Cancel
Antioch, CA

UPDATE: Shooting Shuts Down EB Highway 4 In Antioch

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
ANTIOCH (BCN/CBS SF) — Police responded to a shooting on Highway 4 in Antioch that shut down eastbound traffic along a stretch of the roadway, Monday night.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. The eastbound side was closed at 7:41 p.m. and traffic was being diverted off at L Street and Hillcrest Avenue.

So far, there are no suspects and no official word on whether anyone was hurt, although the coroner was at the scene according to reports.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

