Colorado State

Colorado Edition: Opening Up The Field

kunc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on Colorado Edition: After a federal moratorium on evictions expired over the weekend, we get an update on what will happen next with Colorado renters and landlords. We also hear about the Olympic debut of sport climbing, and the Colorado climbers who will be competing. Plus, we learn how the Americans with Disabilities Act has shaped outdoor places in the last 31 years. And, we visit the Wilderness on Wheels camp in Park County that has focused on accessibility in nature since the mid-1980s.

